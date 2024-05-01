Wednesday, May 1, 2024
ASUS Announces ‘Next Level. AI Incredible.’ Launch Event for its first New-Era ASUS AI PC

ASUS announced its Next Level. AI Incredible. virtual launch event will take place on May 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. PST (May 20, 2024, at 08:00 p.m. GMT). This eagerly awaited online-only event will unveil a premium ultraportable laptop that is the first new-era ASUS AI PC. The launch event, which will feature a collaboration between Microsoft, Qualcomm, and ASUS, celebrates the first of the new-era ASUS AI PCs, which are set to redefine the very fabric of computing. This groundbreaking generation of AI-powered technology will chart new horizons in the digital landscape.

The new laptop will usher in a new era of ASUS AI PCs, breaking traditional boundaries and harnessing advanced AI capabilities. With comprehensive support for the latest AI functionality from ASUS and Microsoft, it offers personalized AI experiences tailored to individual requirements.

Mr. S.Y. Hsu, Co-CEO, ASUS

During the virtual launch event, Mr. S.Y. Hsu, Co-CEO, ASUS will be accompanied by distinguished speakers from industry giants Qualcomm and Microsoft. Together, they will provide invaluable insights into their contributions to the development of the new generation of ASUS AI PCs, shedding light on the collaborative efforts that have brought this remarkable innovation to fruition.

Furthermore, attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience the ASUS AI PC lineup and much more firsthand at Computex 2024 in Taipei. This highly anticipated event will showcase a diverse range of cutting-edge products, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of technology. Don’t miss out on this transformative experience. Join ASUS online for the Next Level. AI Incredible. launch event and witness the dawn of a new era in computing at https://www.asus.com/content/asus-ai-pc (Site will be active starting May 7)

