ASUS Announces New-Gen NUC 16 Pro Mini PC

ASUS announced NUC 16 Pro Mini PC, a compact Copilot+ PC offering versatile AI-accelerated performance to handle a wide range of needs. Powered by up to the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Series 3 processor and boasting onboard LPDDR5x memory, the NUC 16 Pro delivers up to 1.5X faster 3D graphics processing, 20% faster performance, and 50% less power consumption over previous-generation NUC models. Built-in Intel WiFi 7 and Bluetooth® 6.0 wireless connectivity, along with dual 2.5G LAN ports, make the NUC 16 Pro ideal for hyper-connected workspaces. In addition, select models include fTPM for enterprise-grade security and management.

Next-generation Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with built-in Intel Arc GPU

The NUC 16 Pro Mini PC easily tackles AI workloads. Featuring up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 processor with built-in Intel Arc™ B390 GPU and a 50 TOPS NPU delivering up to 180 Platform TOPS for real-time Edge AI inference and machine learning tasks. This compact Copilot+ PC is an Edge AI-ready system that enables secure, low-latency on-device intelligence to support AI-driven applications for videoconferencing, analytics, language translation, and enhanced team collaboration.

LPDDR5x memory for faster, more energy-efficient performance

Up to 96GB of onboard LPDDR5x memory gives the NUC 16 Pro up to 20% faster performance and 50% lower power consumption versus previous-generation NUC models.

Hyper-connected performance

Built for demanding enterprise and Edge AI workflows, the NUC 16 Pro features dual 2.5G LAN to ensure network redundancy, along with Intel WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for low-latency wireless connections. In addition, it features Zero Trust security for uncompromised protection.

The NUC 16 Pro is able to support multi-monitor setups via its two HDMI 2.1 ports, with DisplayPort™ available as an option. It also features three USB 3.2 Gen2 10G ports on its front panel, as well as two Thunderbolt™ 4 and another two USB 3.2 Gen2 10G ports at the rear.

Advanced cooling design for peak performance

A cutting-edge cooling system enables the ASUS NUC 16 Pro to maintain consistent performance. Dual-exhaust CPU fans, three heat pipes, and fin arrays on both sides ensure faster, more efficient heat dissipation and more silent performance compared to previous-generation NUC models. The dual-fan thermal design enables the NUC 16 Pro to extract maximum CPU performance within its compact chassis, providing users with a strategic balance of speed and power efficiency for AI and edge computing workloads.

Tool-less Chassis 2.0 design for easy upgrades

The compact NUC 16 Pro has a 0.7-liter chassis that measures 144 x 122 x 41mm, and features the ASUS Tool-less Chassis 2.0 design for easy upgrades to its dual M.2 SSDs.

ASUS AI SuperBuild software support

ASUS AI SuperBuild software features an intuitive interface that lets users run customized AI Large Language Models (LLMs) locally, without an internet connection, ensuring data privacy and enabling 24/7 AI-assisted operations for sensitive information such as patient records or financial data.

Reliable and sustainable design

Built to withstand harsh environments, the rugged NUC 16 Pro is stringently tested to meet the U.S. MIL-STD-810H standard to ensure 24/7 reliability and continuous operation in extreme conditions. This minimizes downtime and reduces costs for sustainable, long-term use. In addition, the NUC 16 Pro offers integrated fTPM 2.0 technology for enterprise-grade security, providing robust protection to instill user confidence and peace of mind in today’s digital landscape.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS NUC 16 Pro will be available in India from April 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

