ASUS Announces New AMD X670E Motherboards at Canadian National Expo

ASUS announced a new generation of AMD-based motherboards to accompany the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme and support the latest Ryzen 7000 processors: the ROG Crosshair X670E Hero, the ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi, and the TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi.

The Power of Five: Introducing the new generation of AMD ROG motherboards: the X670E series. Featuring support for DDR5 memory modules and PCIe® 5.0 devices, the ROG Crosshair X670E Hero, ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi, and TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi are equipped with improved bandwidth capabilities, stability, and overall connectivity.

ASUS Q-Design Features: All three boards feature the latest ASUS Q-Design innovations. The ROG Crosshair X670E Hero and ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi include the PCIe Q-Release button, a feature that lets users release their graphics card from the PCIe slot with one press. In addition, all three featured motherboards will include the single-sided Q-DIMM latching design to ensure ease of installation and allowing memory sticks to hold firmly in place. Lastly, the boards include the M.2 Q-latch, allowing users to secure or loosen an M.2 drive with just their fingertips.

ROG Crosshair X670E Hero: The flagship in the Crosshair X670E lineup, the ROG Crosshair X670E Hero bridges the gap between professional PC builders and everyday gamers, allowing all users to construct a high-performance showcase PC. With its 18+2 teamed power stages rated for 110 amps and substantial integrated heatsinks, the X670E Hero delivers stable power at cooler temperatures. The X670E Hero is equipped for the next generation, featuring a pair of PCIe 5.0×16 slots to support next-gen graphics cards, a PCIe 5.00 M.2 card, and WiFi 6E capability for unhindered wireless networking. ESS ES9218PQ Quad DAC provides pristine audio to the front-panel output. Dark hues predominate the surface of the ROG Crosshair X670E Hero, providing an intense aesthetic for PC builds. Polymo lighting and a luminous RGB pattern across the integrated I/O shield delivers a microstructural array of light and color.

ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi: The ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi merges the best of form and function into balanced gaming performance. The board features 18+2 teamed power stages rated for 11 A and a large, bundled M.2 heatsink to deliver a stable stream of power and thermal performance to the AMD CPU. In addition to the PCIe Slot Q-Release button, the ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi also features an integrated power button on the motherboard and spare M.2 thermal pads to ensure optimal pre-testing and future replacements. Angular accents sweep across the board’s heatsinks alongside distinctive ROG iconography, accompanied by an illuminated acrylic display on the integrated I/O shield.

TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi: The TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi delivers performance in a durable and practical form. The board includes a PCIe Gen 5.0 x 16 slot, four M.2 slots. Featuring a simple, clean aesthetic and badges on the integrated I/O shield, the TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi also includes the latest ASUS Q-Design features, including an intuitive Q-LED agnostic array that gives users a quick glance on the status of their build.

ASUS at the Canadian National Expo (CNE): The ASUS ROG and TUF Gaming X670E motherboard lineup will be displayed at the Canadian National Expo in Toronto, Canada between August 19-21.

