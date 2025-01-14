ASUS Announces Intel Z890, B860 ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime Motherboards

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the B860 series of motherboards for Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), which includes models from the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and Prime families. The value proposition of the ASUS B860 motherboard lineup is off the charts, thanks to its thoroughly modern platform. Users will find features that used to be exclusive to enthusiast-class ASUS motherboards. Every model supports the latest high-bandwidth CUDIMM DDR5 memory kits, ensuring that users can easily get a system up to speed with AEMP III profiles. And PCIe® 5.0 connectivity abounds, giving users access to the fastest graphics cards of today and tomorrow.

Those looking to take advantage of the next generation of wireless networking can opt for an ROG Strix or TUF Gaming motherboard equipped with WiFi 7. Faster, smarter and ready for a low-interference connection to a compatible router over the wide-open 6GHz band, WiFi 7 gives users a whole-home network upgrade.

M.2 device support has also been bolstered. Previously released B760 motherboards typically offered two to three M.2 slots, and the fastest maxed out with PCIe 4.0 connectivity. The new ASUS B860 motherboard lineup now includes several options with four M.2 slots, and every model in the series features a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot ready for a blazing-fast storage drive. Whether users are building a large gaming library, accelerating their creative efforts with dedicated drives for project storage or simply taking advantage of their stack of M.2 drives from previous builds, they will appreciate the comprehensive storage options available with ASUS B860 motherboards.

On a side note, ASUS is also expanding its high-end Z890 motherboard lineup. Fans of hidden-connector BTF motherboards should check out the new ROG Maximus Z890 Hero BTF. And users looking for an overclocking-ready Intel gaming motherboard with three PCIe x16 expansion slots might want to check out the ROG Strix Z890-H Gaming WiFi.

An easier optimization experience

Generations of PC builders have trusted the award-winning ASUS BIOS interface, so changes are not made for the sake of change. But last fall, ASUS rolled out an important adjustment for its top-end Z890 series: an increased interface resolution of 1920 x 1080. Users will enjoy the same increased resolution with the ASUS B860 motherboards. With this change, they will be able to see more content at a glance, making it easier to survey the available settings and find the ones that they need. Perhaps even more valuable to new PC builders, ASUS is introducing the BIOS Q-Dashboard interface to help bridge the gap between settings in the BIOS and the physical layout of an ASUS motherboard. It gives a perspective view of the exact motherboard model, right inside of the BIOS, with the vital components and connections neatly labeled.

Many PC builders — especially people working on their first PC — have a lot of questions about how to get the best experience once they have a system up and running. ASUS AI Advisor, available to owners of ASUS B860 motherboards, provides a quick and easy way to get instant answers to those questions. Whether an easy-to-read explanation of ASUS-exclusive functions, general guidance for how to use specific BIOS function or even wide-ranging advice for how to set up a PC for optimal performance, ASUS AI Advisor is ready to lend a hand.

ROG Strix rallies gamers everywhere

For gamers building a PC based on a non-overclockable Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2), there is no better choice than ROG Strix. Primed to perform with high-end hardware, equipped for battle with a versatile connectivity selection and designed with undeniable gamer style, these motherboards kick gaming ambitions into high gear.

ROG Strix B860-F Gaming WiFi

The highest-end model in the ASUS B860 lineup is the ROG Strix B860-F Gaming WiFi. This motherboard’s impeccable spec list includes DDR5 memory support, a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and a high-speed PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot. Its versatile connectivity selection is highlighted by a Thunderbolt™ 4 port ready to connect displays, peripherals or speedy external storage devices.

Pristine positional audio, whether it is delivered through a desktop speaker array or a premium headset, is vital for a gamer’s competitive ambitions and their desire for immersive gaming experiences. The ROG Strix B860-F Gaming WiFi offers an audiophile-grade ROG SupremeFX ALC 4080 codec. Premium audio capacitors, an audio cover, and SupremeFX Shielding technology help maintain exceptional signal integrity. Offering an ultra-high signal-to-noise ratio for both recording input and stereo playback output, Supreme FX transmits a user’s voice with impeccable clarity for their squadmates and wraps them in lifelike sound. Plus, a Savitech SV3H712 amp lets users enjoy a premium high-impedance headset through a PC case’s front-panel output, all without hooking up additional hardware.

The ROG Strix B860-F Gaming WiFi goes above and beyond to simplify the process of building, maintaining and upgrading a PC. The ASUS M.2 Q-Latch system allows for tool-free drive installation. Users do not even need a screwdriver to install the M.2 Q-Release heatsink for the primary drive slot. The PCIe Q-Release Slim mechanism lets users remove their graphics card without fumbling for a fiddly latch or even pushing a button. And BIOS FlashBack™ ensures that users can update this motherboard’s firmware even if a CPU is not installed.

ROG Strix B860-A Gaming WiFi

In any ROG Strix motherboard series, the “-A” model carves its own path with a strikingly different aesthetic than the other options. The ROG Strix B860-A Gaming WiFi sets up users to build a showcase gaming PC with its white heatsinks, silver accents and cobble-gray PCB. It offers four M.2 slots, one of which is wired for PCIe 5.0, to kick a gaming library into high gear. A Realtek ALC1220P codec and Savitech SV3H712 amp serve up pristine audio, while onboard WiFi 7 support provides an exceptional wireless networking experience.

ROG Strix B860-G Gaming WiFi

For builders who like the overall aesthetic and feature set of the ROG Strix B860-A Gaming WiFi but are looking for something more compact — and who do not mind giving up the second PCIe x16 slot to get there — the ROG Strix B860-G Gaming WiFi stands ready. This fully loaded microATX motherboard fuels ambitions for a more-efficiently-sized PC that is ready for cutting-edge gaming. The motherboard’s more compact dimensions make it compatible with space-saving PC cases like the popular ASUS Prime AP201 Tempered Glass, yet it is still equipped with four M.2 slots, plentiful USB ports, a versatile Thunderbolt 4 port and robust VRM cooling. Like the other ROG Strix boards in the series, it lets users take advantage of the latest high-speed CUDIMM DDR5 kits for unbounded gaming performance. And its powerhouse combo of WiFi 7 support and a 2.5G Ethernet port deliver rock-solid networking, regardless of connection type.

ROG Strix B860-I Gaming WiFi

The ROG Strix B860-G Gaming WiFi is a compact board, but the Mini-ITX ROG Strix B860-I Gaming WiFi is even smaller: It can be held comfortably in one hand, yet it offers everything users need for cutting-edge PC gaming. Two DIMM slots support a high-speed dual-channel memory kit, and a cutting-edge graphics card is supported by its single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. The two M.2 slots — one wired for PCIe 5.0 and one for PCIe 4.0 — provide lightning-fast storage options. Along with the CPU socket, those components account for much of the motherboard’s surface area, yet the motherboard includes a RealTek ALC1220P audio codec, a high-speed selection of USB ports, a robust VRM architecture with large dedicated heatsinks, and more.

Battle-hardened TUF Gaming boards for B860 builds

TUF Gaming motherboards take all the essential elements of the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and combine them with game-ready features and proven durability. Engineered with military-grade components, an upgraded power solution and a comprehensive cooling system, these models go beyond expectations with rock-solid stable performance for marathon gaming. TUF Gaming motherboards also undergo rigorous endurance testing to ensure that they can handle conditions where others may fail.

These models are enhanced by black metallic capacitors that provide 52% wider temperature tolerance and up to 2.5 times the lifespan of standard motherboard capacitors. They also feature a corrosion-resistant stainless-steel rear I/O panel with up to three times the lifespan of a regular panel, and it passes a rigorous 72-hour salt fog test, surpassing the industry standard. Last but not least, TUF LANGuard is a military-grade innovation that integrates advanced signal-coupling technology and premium surface-mounted capacitors to improve throughput, helping to protect the motherboard from lightning strikes and static electricity.

TUF Gaming B860-Plus WiFi

The TUF Gaming B860-Plus WiFi is a full-sized ATX motherboard that is sure to be a favorite for durability-conscious gamers. This board doubles down on the specs that matter most to gamers. They get great DDR5 memory overclocking support, a robust power architecture cooled with large heatsinks, and support for powerful PCIe 5.0 graphics cards and SSDs. Plentiful USB ports make it easy to set up an entire battlestation, and the USB 20Gbps Type-C port provides wide-ranging versatility for putting the finishing touches on a rig.

TUF Gaming B860M-Plus WiFi and TUF Gaming B860M-Plus

Two microATX TUF Gaming motherboards bring gaming horsepower and a battle-hardened aesthetic to more compact PC builds. The two offer a largely similar spec sheet, apart from onboard WiFi 7. If out-of-the-box wireless networking and Bluetooth connectivity are must-haves for a build, get the TUF Gaming B860M-Plus WiFi. Otherwise, the TUF Gaming B860M-Plus may be the right option.

ASUS Prime motherboards lay a foundation for all-around excellent PCs

For anyone building a mainstream PC with unobtrusive style, there is the ASUS Prime series. A key part of the appeal of Prime motherboards is that they’re available in a wide range of configurations. Each of the following five Prime B860 motherboards can slot into a particular use case.

Prime B860-Plus WiFi

The standout feature of the Prime B860-Plus WiFi lies in its expansion slot selection. With its five PCIe x16 slots, users are empowered to install a large number of add-in boards, such as network cards, storage expansion cards or sound cards. Plus, users will enjoy a rich USB port selection, easy PC building features and WiFi 6E support.

Prime B860-Plus

The Prime B860-Plus has a lot in common with the Prime B860-Plus WiFi, but there is more to it than the absence of onboard WiFi. It offers a more standard selection of PCIe x16 slots to accommodate other components, notably a third M.2 slot.

Prime B860M-A WiFi and Prime B860M-A

Three Prime B860 motherboards are available with the microATX form factor. The Prime B860M-A WiFi and Prime B860M-A provide a modern PC platform in a relatively compact size, with a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and robust DDR5 RAM support for powerful hardware. Two M.2 slots, one wired for PCIe 5.0, let users hit the ground running with a storage array. As a bonus, these motherboards offer a second DisplayPort output, allowing users to connect a display directly to the board rather than via a graphics card.

Prime B860M-K

For builders ready to leverage the robust integrated graphics of today’s Intel processors, ASUS offers the Prime B860M-K. If four DIMM slots and a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot are not necessary features for a build, the Prime B860M-K might be the best motherboard on this list.

