ASUS Announces India Pricing for the ASUS Pad, Segment-First Premium OLED Tablet Starting at INR 45,990

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ASUS announced the India pricing for the ASUS Pad, its premium Android tablet designed to deliver immersive entertainment, creativity, learning and productivity in a sleek, ultra-portable form factor. Starting at INR 45,990/- onwards, the ASUS Pad is available in two variants (128 GB and 256 GB) packing a flagship OLED display, powerful performance and long-lasting battery life.

The ASUS Pad will be available for purchase starting 6 August 2026 on Flipkart, the ASUS eShop, ASUS & ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and authorised ASUS retail partners across India.

For Stunning Bright Visuals

The ASUS Pad has been engineered to deliver an immersive entertainment experience from the very first interaction. The 12.2-inch 2.8K Dual-layer OLED display combines a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut to produce stunning visuals with exceptional colour accuracy, deeper contrast and ultra-smooth scrolling ensures that you have an elevated viewing experience. Whether watching movies, streaming content, gaming or editing creative projects, users can enjoy vibrant, true-to-life visuals with remarkable clarity, even in bright outdoor environments.

For Enhanced Audio

Complementing the display is a powerful quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos® 360° Cinematic Sound, delivering richer dialogue, deeper bass and immersive surround audio that transforms movies, music and games into a theatre-like experience.

For Easy Travel

The ASUS Pad maintains a slim 6.5mm profile while weighing just 523g, making it comfortable to carry throughout the day. Being ultra-thin and lightweight ensures effortless portability, whether commuting, travelling, attending classes or working remotely, its design slips effortlessly into a backpack and reduces strain when holding it for extended durations.

For All Day Usage & Easy Expansion

ASUS Pad comes with 9000mAh battery with a 45W fast charging that restores the battery from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, ensures users spend less time connected to a charger and more time doing what they enjoy. It also extends a possibility to carry more of your work, creativity, and entertainment wherever you go with 1 TB storage expansion with Micro SD card.

For Easy File Sharing

GlideX further enhances the experience by enabling seamless file sharing and effortless collaboration between the ASUS Pad and personal computers, smartphones. t creates an integrated workspace by bridging multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS via wired (USB) or wireless (Wi-Fi) connections.

Price and Availability:

Variant Price Availability ASUS Pad 8GB/128GB INR 45,990 Flipkart, ASUS eShop, ASUS & ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and authorised ASUS retail partners ASUS Pad 8GB/256GB INR 49,990 Flipkart, ASUS eShop, ASUS & ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and authorised ASUS retail partners

Consumers can also avail ASUS Easy Pay solutions, offering flexible financing options that make owning the ASUS Pad even more accessible. The ASUS Pad will also be available with up to 12 months No Cost EMI, starting at just ₹3,833 per month, making the premium OLED tablet more accessible to consumers

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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