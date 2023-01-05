ASUS Announces GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition Graphics Card

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced the GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition graphics card, a continuation of its collaboration with the legendary cooling company, building on the previous GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua variants. This year ASUS and Noctua have worked together to tame the power of the mighty GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. Noctua fan-design prowess and an ASUS custom-built vapor chambercombine to create the quietest air-cooled RTX 4080 on the market.

Cool and quiet: The ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition incorporates a pair of state-of-the-art Noctua NF-A12x25 fans to move air over a massive heatsink, developed in a partnership between the veteran ASUS thermal R&D team and the engineers at Noctua. The engineers successfully refined the fin density and heat pipe arrangement of the heatsink, optimizing it for the airflow characteristics of the NF-A12x25. To prioritize low noise levels, a smooth acoustic signature and high cooling performance while making room for the pair of 120mm fans, ASUS expanded the card’s total volume to occupy 4.3 slots of space. The card features a Dual BIOS switch, and Quiet mode is enabled by default to minimize noise right out of the box.

The NF-A12x25 was an easy choice for this project because of the numerous innovations packed into its 120mm frame. An impeller made using Noctua’s proprietary Sterrox liquid crystal polymer (LCP) has an exceptionally low thermal expansion coefficient, allowing the fan blades to sit just 0.5mm away from the outer frame. This extremely tight tolerance allows the NF-A12x25 fans to work more efficiently against back pressure by reducing the leakage of airflow ― perfect for a densely-packed GPU fin stack. A metal-reinforced motor hub and axis further support this extremely precise gap between impeller and frame.

Vapor chamber innovation: While the collaboration with Noctua on the GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua Editions was a great success in minimizing acoustics for maximum GPU performance, ASUS engineers were not content to rest on their laurels. This year, an expansive vapor chamber with a network of eight heatpipes was incorporated into the design. When operating at the GeForce RTX 4080’s TDP of 320 watts, the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition peaks at just 61.7° Celsius, with the same ultra-low noise levels as the GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua variants. To get the absolute most out of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, trust the decades of engineering expertise behind ASUS and Noctua.

Confident styling: ASUS knows that Noctua enthusiasts care as much about the aesthetics of their builds as they do about high performance and low noise levels. Accordingly, ASUS created a custom brown shroud for the Noctua fans, complementing their distinctive color scheme and providing a secure mounting system — no zip ties needed. ASUS and Noctua logos on the front and sides of the shroud, along with subtle graphics on the full-length alloy backplate, help this card coordinate perfectly with other Noctua components in a system.

Power up and play: To keep the GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition running its best, pair it with a premium ASUS power supply. The ROG Thor 1000P2 is the perfect supply to drive an ultra-powerful, ultra-quiet build, thanks to its high-quality components and efficient operation. Or, for a more compact build, try the ROG Loki 1000P FX-L power supply. Each power supply comes with a 10-year warranty, so userscan rest assured that their rigs will enjoy stable, reliable power over the long term.

