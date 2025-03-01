ASUS Announces ExpertCenter PN54

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced ExpertCenter PN54, a high-performance Copilot+ mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors and AMD Radeon™ graphics. ExpertCenter PN54 offers extensive connectivity, including WiFi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4, and is able to support up to four 4K displays. This mini PC enables retailers and business to maintain their competitive edge alike: it’s well-equipped to handle data-intensive workloads, AI-enhanced applications, and edge data processing. PN54 boasts more I/O ports than other mini PCs, allowing retailers to connect to multiple devices for field deployment or in limited-space environments.

First Copilot+ mini PC by ASUS built on AMD architecture

At the heart of ExpertCenter PN54 is the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor that delivers over 50% more on-chip memory for enhanced performance. Built on the cutting-edge AMD Zen 5 cores previously only available in desktop CPUs, this latest processor features eight cores of processing power and a 5GHz boost frequency. And with the advanced AMD XDNA™ 2 NPU Architecture, ExpertCenter PN54 handles AI-powered content creation, code compilation, data analysis, meetings, and other tasks seamlessly.

Additionally, integrated AMD Radeon 800M graphics offer higher clock speeds and 11% improvement in 3D rendering performance compared to previous-generation models, ensuring smooth media editing at high frame rates. The processor also supports high-speed DDR5 memory, delivering 50% more bandwidth for smoother multitasking across different office applications and automated tasks.

Extensive connectivity and striking high-res visuals

Despite its compact dimensions, ExpertCenter PN54 features an extensive array of ports, including six USB ports, optional single or dual 2.5G LAN, and two DisplayPort interfaces for connecting up to four 4K displays, digital signage, security cameras, or other peripherals. The latest MTK WiFi 7 offers users faster download speeds, stable data transmission, advanced encryption, plus the ability to support up to 16 streaming devices simultaneously. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.4 offers an extended connection range to allow users to build and expand their network systems easily.

Seamless integration of AI into daily workflows

Delivering up to 50 AI TOPS, ExpertCenter PN54 easily handles Copilot+ functions such as Recall, Live Captions, and Cocreator. Recall allows users to quickly retrieve messages, emails, images, or documents using natural language — even months after they were created. Live Captions supports real-time translation of 44 languages into English to foster seamless global meetings. With Cocreator, users can generate stunning artwork, logos, and graphic designs using simple text prompts. These AI-powered features can be activated via the Copilot button, or via the built-in speaker and microphone for effortless hands-free commands.

Sleek, durable design and modular upgradability

ExpertCenter PN54 boasts sleek, compact dimensions measuring 130 x 130 x 34mm. Designed to last, it has been tested to exceed military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability standards, passing multiple shock, extreme-temperature, and humidity tests for 24/7 reliability. In addition, its modular design allows for toolless memory or performance upgrades, so it can quickly be customized to meet ever-changing business needs. From powering digital signages in shopping centers, or tracking footfall in construction sites, ExpertCenter PN54 runs smoothly anywhere.

Robust security

ExpertCenter PN54 safeguards confidential data with a robust suite of security features. Advanced biometric fingerprint logins have replaced traditional passwords, preventing unauthorized access. Plus, optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) technology offers hardware-based protection by verifying system configuration and encrypting sensitive data to ensure business information remains secure at all times.

