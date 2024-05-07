ASUS Announces ExpertBook B3 Series

- Advertisement -

ASUS announces the launch of its ExpertBook B3 laptop series in India to cater to the diverse requirements of businesses across different market segments. This laptop series is powered by innovation, providing an excellent mix of durability and customization to boost productivity, elevate security and privacy.

ExpertBook B3’s lineup foremost features powerful performance thanks to 13th generation Intel® Core processors, with both the ultra-efficient U-series processors and performance P-series. The series optionally can be equipped with powerful NVIDIA® dedicated graphics, and a vibrant immersive screen (touchscreen optional) with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio. The ExpertBook B3 series is also packed with full connectivity – featuring a range of full I/O ports along with a full-size RJ-45 port and WiFi 6E for intensely fast wireless performance. The ExpertBook B3 series features a fast Gen 4 NVMe SSD that allows the laptop to boot in a mere few seconds and multi-task with productivity apps – all day long. RAM upgrades are up to an incredible 64GB DDR5-5600 with Dual SO-DIMM slots.

For Enterprise-class support, the ExpertBook B3 series features support for up to vPro® Enterprise for secure remote management, a secure TPM 2.0 chip, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability along with ASUS Internal testing — all in a design that embraces an eco-conscious outlook and embodies accountability and sustainability.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “The ASUS ExpertBook B3 series is meticulously engineered to meet the diverse needs of enterprises across all sectors by effortlessly elevating productivity, strengthening security, and facilitating seamless communication for the users. Business users in India will surely appreciate its powerful processing, exceptional durability, and long-lasting battery life, along with highly customizable features related to chassis design, screen sizes, security, connectivity, and graphics. With military-grade durability and eco-conscious design, the ASUS ExpertBook B3 epitomizes our dedication to providing businesses with innovative solutions.”

Powered by Innovation

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 is engineered to enhance business capabilities, providing the fast and responsive performance essential for today’s demands — enabling seamless multitasking, advanced data handling, and streamlined operations.

Featuring up to 13th generation Intel® Core processors, up to NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6) dedicated graphics and support of up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM over dual slots provide raw performance needed to innovate the way business is done, reshaping workflows to get the job done without breaking a sweat, all day long!

The latest B3 models also benefit from a comprehensive set of ports for versatile peripheral connections and easy data transfers. This includes Wi-Fi 6E along with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and a built-in smart card reader for use as a secondary ID check and enhanced security. There’s also the latest Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® port, which supports 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, dual 4K display output via HDMI and USB-C with DisplayPort, an RJ-45 Ethernet socket, plus fast-charging support with the bundled 65W/90W USB-C charger.

Flexible Configurations

The latest ExpertBook B3 laptops offer the freedom and flexibility to be tailored to meet specific requirements or everyday computing tasks — with configuration feature options that include –

The optional touchscreen B3 models are also compatible with ASUS Pen 2.0, and other MPP 2.0-compatible input devices, for versatile mobile productivity.

Productivity-First Design

Smartly designed for modern business and forward-thinking organizations, ExpertBook B3 series embraces a true productivity-first approach — making it ideal for today’s hybrid-working paradigm. The bright, clear 14-inch (B3404) or 16-inch (B3604) NanoEdge display with wide viewing angles and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, plus a greatly-improved up to 85% screen-to-body ratio, delivers superb visual experiences — with more vertical workspace.

The ExpertBook B3 features fast charging and a long-lasting 3-cell battery with options of either 50Wh or 63Wh, it ensures seamless and efficient productivity experiences.

To provide exceptional remote-working and video-conferencing experiences, B3 features AI-powered noise-cancelation technology that cancels out unwanted background noise and picks up the user’s voice for optimum conference-call quality, and up to an optional Full-HD IR camera for exceptional video.

The ExpertBook B3604, in particular, features a full-sized numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard, easing and speeding data-entry efficiency — perfect for when dealing with lots of numeric figures, and features a massively large trackpad providing enough room for multi-finger Windows gestures.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Privacy

The ExpertBook B3 series is packed with technology to provide strong data security and privacy protection.

For starters, B3 has built-in biometric security — in the form of an integrated infrared camera for Windows Hello facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor that’s placed on the Power key for easy access. These are bolstered by an optional smart-card reader to enable easy two-factor authentication, with a password and recognized card required for login. A discrete TPM 2.0 chip securely stores authentication information utilized by software, safeguarding crucial data and transactions, including passwords and encryption keys.

The laptops also benefit from a physical webcam cover for an assurance of instant privacy when it’s not in use — with just a quick finger flick required for operation. There’s also an integrated Kensington lock slot, providing a physical security option for safeguarding the hardware when used in unsupervised locations.

World-class Durability

The ExpertBook B3 is designed and tested for rugged business mobility. It is MIL-STD 810H Military-grade certified, passing stringent 23 tests in 10 categories. Additionally, the laptop is also ASUS internally tested for measures such as the hinges tested for 30000 open and close cycles, tested to bear up to 25kg of force on the aluminium lid, up to 5000 times of plug-in and out port tests, drop tests up to 30cm, and spill-resistance up to 60cc.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 series is now available for business users in India starting May 07, 2024.

