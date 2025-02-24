ASUS Announces Exclusive Pre-Order Offers on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon powered Zenbook A14 & Vivobook 16

- Advertisement -

ASUS India is excited to introduce exclusive pre-order offers on its latest laptops, the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. Launching the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC featuring a sleek aesthetic of Ceraluminum chassis, the newest Zenbook A14 UX3407QA with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset and the Zenbook A14 UX3407RA with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, deliver exceptional AI-driven performance and efficiency, transforming the way users engage with their devices and streamlining everyday tasks with the power of AI.

The sleek, lightweight and stylish Vivobook 16 X1607QA powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor comes with an unmatched battery of 20 plus hours will become the perfect companion for professionals and students.

For those pre-order any variant of the Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA or UX3407RA), ASUS is offering branded earbuds, a 2-year additional warranty, and 3 years of local accidental damage protection, with total benefits worth INR 15,998 available only at INR 1.

On preordering the Vivobook 16 X1607QA offer includes a 2-year warranty extension, 3 years of local accidental damage protection, and an ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard & Mouse set, with total benefits worth INR 11,197 available at a sweet price of INR 1.

Customers can pre-order these laptops from ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital or Vijay Sales (24th Feb – 9th March), then generate coupon by visiting https://www.asus.com/in/content/new-launch-qualcomm-asus-ai-laptops/ (24th Feb to 9th March), get the exclusive coupon code at your registered email ID & redeem the offer at asuspromo.in within 20 days post final purchase of the laptop.

