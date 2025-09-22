ASUS Announces Exciting Laptop Offers for Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, has partnered with Flipkart for the Big Billion Days Sale, unveiling a range of exciting offers across its consumer and gaming laptops. Customers can avail discounts, enjoy flexible no-cost EMI options of up to 24 months, and get an additional instant bank discount of ₹2,000 on select models. With these festive deals, ASUS is making premium technology more accessible, catering to consumers eager to upgrade their devices this season.

The tech giant has offered limited-time discounts on an array of laptops, from the Vivobook series to fast-performing TUF and Gaming laptops. With discounts of up to 35%, the line-up features the latest AI-powered Copilot+ PCs, premium OLED displays, and high-refresh-rate gaming rigs. The budget-friendly options like the Vivobook series start at just ₹52,990, ideal for people who are looking for great performance at an affordable price point. Additionally, customers can also avail benefits, including up to 10% instant bank discounts, No-Cost EMI for up to 24 months, and attractive exchange offers on select models.

Gaming Laptops

ASUS Vivobook 16X (K3605VC-RP412WS)

The Vivobook 16X is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPU with ray tracing and AI acceleration, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and WiFi 6E support. Big Billion Days Price: ₹59,990 | MRP: ₹89,990

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG-HN199W)

The TUF Gaming A15 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, delivering smooth high-frame-rate gameplay and seamless multitasking. Big Billion Days Price: 63,990 | MRP: ₹83,990

ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607VU-RP550WS)

The Gaming V16 combines an Intel Core 7 processor, NVIDIA RTX 5060 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD+ 144Hz display with a Copilot key, providing a balanced mix of power, speed, and smart AI-assisted functionality. Big Billion Days Price: ₹76,990 | MRP: ₹107,990

ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS)

The ROG Strix G16 comes with Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-Series graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Its 16″ 2.5K 240Hz Nebula display ensures stunning visuals, backed by AI-powered cooling and up to 255W performance. Big Billion Days Price: ₹1,69,990 | MRP: ₹2,03,990

ROG Strix G16 (FA607NUG-RL189WS)

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2025) features an AMD Ryzen 7 Hexa-Core 7445HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It comes with a 16″ 144Hz display, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, and weighs 2.2 kg in Mecha Gray finish. Big Billion Days Price: ₹86,990 | MRP: ₹1,14,990

AI and Everyday Performance

ASUS Vivobook S16 (S3607QA-SH078WS)

ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED (2025) features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 16″ OLED display. It comes with Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2024 + Microsoft 365 Basic, a sleek metal body, and weighs 1.74 kg. Big Billion Days Price: ₹65,990 | MRP: ₹98,990

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO-LZ612WS)

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip (2025) is powered by Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 14″ touchscreen, A-Part metal body, Windows 11 Home, and comes with MS Office 2024 + Microsoft 365 Basic. Model: TP3402VAO-LZ612WS. Big Billion Days Price: ₹57,990 | MRP: ₹86,990

ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA-LY102WS)

ASUS Vivobook 14 (2025) features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14″ display. This thin and light laptop comes in Quiet Blue, weighs 1.46 kg, runs Windows 11 Home, and includes MS Office 2024 + Microsoft 365 Basic. Big Billion Days Price: ₹65,990 | MRP: ₹92,990

ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407QA-LY038WS)

ASUS Vivobook 14 (2025) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This 14″ thin and light laptop comes in Quiet Blue, weighs 1.49 kg, runs Windows 11 Home, and includes MS Office 2024 + Microsoft 365 Basic. Big Billion Days Price: ₹52,990 | MRP: ₹81,990

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ838WS)

Equipped with Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 16″ OLED display, the Vivobook S16 OLED is tailored for immersive AI-ready computing, offering vibrant visuals and seamless multitasking for everyday users and professionals. Big Billion Days Price: ₹56,990 | MRP: ₹85,990.

