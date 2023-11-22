ASUS Announces Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD Graphics Card

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD, the world’s first graphics card equipped with an M.2 slot, allowing for a seamless cooling upgrade for high-performance NVMe drives.

Reimagined M.2 storage: At its core, this card has all of the same amazing features as the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB. Third-generation RT Cores and fourth-generation Tensor Cores, now featuring DLSS 3.5 and frame generation, drive incredibly immersive real-time ray tracing experiences, enabling this graphics card to push the limits of how good modern games can look. Housed in a sleek 2.5-slot design that only requires a single 8-pin PCIe® power connector, the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD can easily fit into almost any existing build.

The real star of the show, though, is hiding in a special cutout on the rear of the card. With support for M.2 2280-sized NVMe drives, the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD is the first-ever consumer graphics card to offer an onboard SSD slot. When an M.2 drive is mounted to the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD, it may replace the CPU’s own M.2 slot on the motherboard. This comes with a few compelling reasons to make the switch to a GPU-mounted M.2 solution.

Compact cooling performance: While the RTX 4060 Ti is a PCIe®4.0-compliant GPU, if both the motherboard and the NVMedrive in a user’s system support PCIe 5.0, the drive will operate at full PCIe 5.0 speed. Because of this, ASUS recommends installing the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD in the top PCIe slot on the motherboard, ensuring direct communication with the CPU. With no graphics performance hit in game and no read/write penalties to storage, this card is a straightforward solution for those who need high-speed, long-term storage in their gaming machines.

Why not just install this drive on the motherboard itself? The Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD is equipped with dual Axial-tech fans that keep the card running cool when in game, but these powerful fans also reduce the operating temperatures of the M.2 drive, unlike traditional motherboard M.2 slots. The Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD comes with a thermal pad pre-mounted in the M.2 slot, allowing installed M.2 drives to tap directly into the graphics card heatsink and its massive cooling potential. ASUS testing revealed up to 40% lower temperatures on the drives when attached to the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD, granting longer sustained read/write performance than standard motherboard-mounted M.2 slots and ensuring long-term stability well into the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.