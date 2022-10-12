ASUS Announces #DiscardResponsibly2.0 on International E-waste Day

- Advertisement - -

With a commitment to ensure a greener tomorrow, ASUS India, on the occasion of International E-Waste Day, takes a step forward towards building a sustainable environment with the launch of the campaign – #DiscardResponsibly2.0. With an aim to evoke a sense of accountability amongst citizens, the initiative is a step towards contributing to a sustainable environment by creating awareness around the impact of irresponsible dumping of electronic waste on the earth. The campaign will go live on, 12th October, and will run till 31st October 2022.

With the Global 2022 theme of “Recycle it all, no matter how small”, ASUS is playing a role of an enabler by encouraging citizens to participate in the campaign and dispose of e-waste sensibly. As a part of the initiative, the brand will focus on collecting the regular small electrical devices that we no longer use but keep in drawers and cupboards or often dispose of in a general waste bin. Items like cell phones, electric toothbrushes, headphones, smartwatches/fitness bands, Earbuds/AirPods, tablets, cameras, etc.

#DiscardResponsibly is an endeavor to not only educate and spread awareness but also help consumers to responsibly dispose of their e-waste, by offering free-of-cost home pick-up for discarded gadgets across India during the campaign period. ASUS has released a Toll-Free Number and a microsite to efficiently activate the e-waste management drive. All the consumers need to do is call on Toll-Free Number 1800 2090 365.

Mr. Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India & South Asia

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India & South Asia, said, “Being a responsible technology brand, we firmly believe in preserving the environment by encouraging the use of sustainable practices. Continuing with our endeavor to build a sustainable environment, we are elated to announce the second edition of the #DiscardResponsily campaign. Through this campaign, we want to urge citizens to participate and do their bit in reducing the burden of e-waste on earth for ensuring a greener tomorrow.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.