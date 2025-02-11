ASUS Announces Cobble SSD Enclosure

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the ASUS Cobble SSD enclosure, a stylish and durable external storage solution. Featuring a unique cobblestone-inspired design and IP55 water- and dust-resistance, ASUS Cobble combines stylish aesthetics with durable, reliable protection in the most demanding environments. The enclosure supports both M.2 NVMe® PCIe® and SATA SSDs, and features a USB-C® 3.2 Gen 2×1 interface for superfast data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. The tool-free design allows for easy installation, while broad compatibility with Windows 11, macOS, mobile devices, and game consoles makes ASUS Cobble perfect for gamers, professionals, and content creators.

Stylish cobblestone-inspired design

The ASUS Cobble SSD enclosure has a sleek cobblestone-inspired design that’s available in gray or black. Speckle-painting techniques enabled designers to incorporate organic textures and colors into the design, giving the enclosure a warm and natural aesthetic that perfectly complements any workspace or gaming setup. A special scratch-resistant coating offers a durable surface that protects the enclosure from minor impacts, and enables the sturdy metallic chassis to withstand high temperatures for long-lasting stability and reliability.

All-round protection

ASUS Cobble has a rugged design and is engineered to last, boasting IP55 water- and dust-resistance for dependable protection against the elements and wear and tear from daily use. Its aluminum-alloy construction and built-in thermal pad ensure exceptional heat dissipation to keep the SSD cool, protecting it from damage and helping extend its lifespan.

Fast transfers and seamless compatibility

The USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 interface enables ASUS Cobble to deliver lightning-fast speeds of up to 10Gbps, making it ideal for efficiently storing and transferring large files. It delivers exceptional speed and reliability for users looking for a storage device for gaming, content creation or editing, or managing large file libraries. The versatile ASUS Cobble supports both M.2 NVMe PCIe and SATA SSDs, with its tool-free Q-Latch and screwless-lock cover allowing for quick and easy installation. It seamlessly integrates into any setup and is fully compatible with Windows 11, macOS, mobile devices, and the latest game consoles such as ROG Ally, PlayStation® 5 and Xbox.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

