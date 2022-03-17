Sunday, March 20, 2022
ASUS Announces BIOS Support for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Other New CPUs

By NCN Online
ASUS announced BIOS support and updates readying a range of motherboards for a new wave of 5000 and 4000 series AMD Ryzen CPUs.

To accompany the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which features a special 96 MB L3 cache, AMD has released AGESA Version 1.2.0.6b to improve system performance. Many ASUS 500, 400, A320 and X370 series motherboards already have BIOS updates featuring this new AGESA build, and all remaining models that are compatible will receive corresponding BIOS updates by March 25. 

All other CPUs in this wave will be recognized by 400 and 500 series ASUS motherboards via pre-existing BIOS updates — also featuring AGESA version 1.2.0.6b — that can be downloaded from the ASUS Support website at https://www.asus.com/in/

