ASUS Announces Availability of ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX in India

ASUS has announced the availability of the ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX in India. PA32KCX is the world’s first 8K HDR mini LED professional monitor, offering 4032-zone local dimming, 1200 nits peak brightness, and up to 1000 nits sustained brightness without partial patch limitation. Ideal for content creators, the monitor is factory pre-calibrated to an industry-leading Delta E<1 color difference and has a built-in motorized colorimeter to ensure professional-grade color accuracy. PA32KCX also includes ASUS Auto Calibration and ASUS Self-Calibration features, and supports ASUS ProArt Calibration software along with both Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS professional hardware-calibration software for professional-grade color accuracy. In addition, PA32KCX has two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports plus other connectivity options for efficient and seamless creative workflows.

Exquisite 8K visuals

The 8K HDR (7680 x 4320) panel of PA32KCX boasts 275 pixels per inch — more than double that of a 32-inch 4K display and up to 300% more onscreen space compared to similarly-sized 4K UHD displays. Higher pixel density results in sharper text for better readability as well as enhanced visual clarity that’s ideal for creators working on detailed design projects. In addition, the latest mini LED technology utilizes a new LED light profile that focuses the backlight more directly and precisely to dramatically reduce visual artifacts and the halo effect.

Within PA32KCX are numerous control integrated chips (IC) that independently manage the backlight zones to effectively minimize onscreen flicker during transitions, ensuring high levels of sustained brightness. The monitor can achieve a peak brightness of 1200 nits and an industry-leading 1000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness, allowing for outstanding contrast between the deepest blacks and gleaming whites.

True-to-life colors

PA32KCX exceeds industry color reproduction standards with its 95% Adobe® RGB, 97% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709 color gamut, making it ideal for video editing and post-production. Its true 10-bit IPS panel is able to showcase more than 1.07 billion colors to give content creators a vast color spectrum to work with.

Each ProArt display is factory pre-calibrated using a new three-scale process to guarantee industry-leading color fidelity. The display then undergoes stringent testing using ASUS advanced grayscale tracking technology to ensure smoother color gradations, better uniformity and high color accuracy with a Delta E<1 color difference value.

Intuitive, flexible calibration options

To maintain professional-level accuracy over the long term, PA32KCX benefits from a built-in motorized flip colorimeter that moves into place when required, making it easy to calibrate the display. The colorimeter has a standalone self-calibration feature that’s compatible with any operating system and doesn’t require additional calibration software. Users may run the calibration process at any time, or schedule it during off hours through the OSD menu.

Built-in ASUS ProArt Calibration technology saves all color parameter profiles directly on the monitor’s internal scaler IC chip. The monitor can be calibrated and the look-up table subsequently rewritten, allowing users to connect it to devices with different operating systems or applications without needing to adjust settings. Users can also use ProArt Calibration to schedule regular calibration intervals.

In addition, ProArt Color Center software offers remote group control and calibration tools, allowing users to run vital tasks from a centralized location. Calibration schedules and customized color parameters can be set to maintain consistent, professional-level accuracy.

The built-in colorimeter also works seamlessly with Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS professional hardware-calibration software.

Create in ultra-vivid HDR

ASUS Smart HDR technology enables PA32KCX to support multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision®, HLG, and HDR10. Dolby Vision transforms the viewing experience with unmatched levels of brightness, contrast, and colors. HLG allows users to view and create material for broadcast and satellite TV platforms such as BBC iPlayer, Japan NHK TV, and DirecTV. HDR10 support ensures compatibility with existing streaming video services and a growing list of HDR-enabled games.

Streamlined, efficient workflows

PA32KCX features an ambient light sensor that automatically dims or brightens the display depending on environmental lighting, and a proximity sensor automatically dims the display when it detects no user in front of the monitor.

Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, DisplayPort™ 2.1, and two HDMI® 2.1 ports ensure compatibility with current and future displays and peripherals. One of the Thunderbolt 4 ports provides up to 96-watt Power Delivery to charge devices while the other port allows users to daisy-chain multiple displays—without the need for a hub or switch.

Built-in auto KVM allows for effortless switching and control between two connected laptops or PCs with a single keyboard and mouse, enabling easier multitasking.

PA32KCX also supports Picture-by-Picture (PbP) and Picture-in-Picture (PiP). The former allows users to view content from up to four input sources simultaneously, with two of the windows’ color engines configurable to sRGB, Adobe RGB, DCI-P3, or BT.2020. Three user-specified modes are also available. PiP mode places content from a second input source in a smaller window that can be placed in any corner of the display.

User-friendly design

The ergonomic monitor stand of PA32KCX offers tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments for the perfect viewing position. The ability to pivot the screen 90° clockwise or counter-clockwise to portrait orientation comes in handy when working with posters, playbills, and other large-format projects. In addition, a quick-release feature allows users to VESA mount the monitor to a wall to save desktop space.

PA32KCX includes a wraparound hood to reduce on-screen reflections from nearby light sources, enabling users to work comfortably in any location.

Free Adobe Creative Cloud subscription

ASUS has partnered with Adobe to empower creative workflows. Every purchase of a ProArt Display PA32KCX in select regions includes a free three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud®, Adobe Substance 3D and Adobe Acrobat (valued at up to US$397.44). The Creative Cloud subscription can be applied to a new or existing account and can be redeemed via the registration site. The redemption period ends August 31, 2026.

