ASUS Announces AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT Graphics Cards

ASUS announced AMD Radeon™ RX 9070 and 9070 XT graphics cards for the TUF Gaming and Prime families, featuring the new RDNA 4 architecture, 16GB of VRAM, the HYPR-RX™ feature set and a super resolution mode that leverages machine learning. These models are poised to give users premium gaming experiences for years to come. Next-gen HYPR-RX tech delivers ultra-fast gaming, and users will enjoy next-level immersion with the latest AI-powered features from AMD, including an improved experience with ray tracing. The new machine-learning based super resolution mode is compatible with select FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3.1 games, delivering an incredible balance of detailed imagery and fluid frame rates. Plus, DisplayPort™ 2.1 outputs give users massive bandwidth for going big on resolution while supporting high-end refresh rates.

TUF Gaming leads the charge

ASUS has proven experience taming GPU temperature while keeping noise levels low, and it has brought that expertise to bear on the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 OC Edition.

It starts with a trio of eleven-blade Axial-tech fans that maintain a steady, high-pressure stream of cooling air through a massive airflow-optimized fin array. 0dB technology allows these fans to completely stop for silent operation during light workloads. And wide vents on the aluminum backplate give heat an easy pathway to exhaust into the main airflow channel of a chassis.

Some gamers prefer to tune their graphics cards for all-out performance, while others insist on quiet operation. A physical Dual BIOS switch lets users choose between performance and quiet modes without installing additional software. For more performance-tuning options, easy hardware monitoring and granular control of fan behavior, users can download the free ASUS GPU Tweak III software.

In this generation of graphics cards, ASUS swaps out the thermal paste traditionally used to transfer heat from the GPU to the cooling solution. Instead, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 feature a phase-change GPU thermal pad. The electrically non-conductive pad is a solid at room temperature but liquifies as it heats up. As it does so, it fills the microscopic gaps between the GPU and thermal module, providing superior thermal conductivity and enhanced heat dissipation, ensuring optimal performance, even for sustained, heavy GPU workloads.

Additionally, phase-change thermal pads offer exceptional longevity. They outlast traditional pastes by a significant margin, even for graphics cards that see heavy workloads on a regular basis.

The phase-change GPU thermal pad is just one of the many elements of the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 designed to give users reliable performance over the long term. ASUS armors these cards in a metal exoskeleton for structural rigidity; a little extra support with a GPU holder will all but banish the specter of graphics card sag. Dual-ball fan bearings also keep the fans spinning up to twice as long as conventional designs. And ASUS selects military-grade components for rock-solid power delivery and a long lifespan, plus a PCB coating to protect against short circuits caused by moisture, dust or debris. In addition, the ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing process offers robust longevity that lives up to the TUF name, so users can be confident that their card will power through games for years to come.

Many PC builders love that TUF Gaming graphics cards arrive with an unassuming style that fits in easily with just about any components on the market. For the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070, ASUS has retained the classic ruggedized aesthetic of the series. An illuminated TUF Gaming logo on the corner of the card provides a touch of personalization, and it supports Aura Sync so users can coordinate its lighting with the rest of their compatible gear.

Prime graphics keep their cool in 2.5-slot design

For anyone looking for rock-solid PC performance that does not break the bank, ASUS Prime components are a standout option — and that is as true of Prime graphics cards as it is for Prime motherboards, PC cases, power supplies and AIO coolers.

The Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and Prime Radeon RX 9070 OC Edition pack a triple-fan cooling solution into a 2.5-slot design. If you need outsized gaming performance in a chassis that doesn’t provide a lot of space, these cards might be the solution you’re looking for . To make sure they offer excellent cooling performance that is compatible with a number of compact cases, ASUS tweaked the Axial-tech fans with a smaller fan hub that allows for longer fan blades, and they are surrounded in a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure.

The Prime variants of these cards share a lot in common with the TUF models. For example, they feature phase-change GPU thermal pads for optimal heat transfer and long-term reliability. Dual-ball fan bearings also keep the air flowing for longer than conventional designs, while the ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing process offers proven precision and consistency. And users will still enjoy 0dB technology, a dual BIOS switch and the structural strength of an aluminum protective backplate.

Trusted, reliable power source options

Partnering a new graphics card with an unreliable power supply is a recipe for failure. If a user’s PSU is of an advanced age, they can buy some peace of mind with a next-gen upgrade.

To make sure that users can pick up a power supply with the features, wattage and style that they need, ASUS offers a wide range of options across the ROG, TUF Gaming and Prime product families. Click here to learn more about how to compare different power supplies and find the right model for a setup. Otherwise, here are a couple quick recommendations for the new Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. TUF Gaming Gold series PSUs give users efficient operation and high-end durability for a great price, and they are available from 750 to 1200 watts. Affordable ASUS Prime Gold PSUs offer a versatile aesthetic that perfectly matches Prime graphics cards, and they bear an 80 PLUS Gold certification that attests to their efficient everyday operation.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT graphics cards will be available from March 6, 2025 from authorized ASUS dealers.

