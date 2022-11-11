ASUS Announces AMD EPYC 9004-Powered Rack Servers and Liquid-Cooling Solutions

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced new best-in-class server solutions powered by the latest AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors. ASUS also launched superior liquid-cooling solutions that dramatically improve the data-center power-usage effectiveness (PUE). The breakthrough thermal design in this new generation delivers superior power and thermal capabilities to support class-leading features, including up to 400-watt CPUs, up to 350-watt GPUs, and 400 Gbps networking. All ASUS liquid-cooling solutions will be demonstrated in the ASUS booth (number 3816) at SC22 from November 14-17, 2022, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Sustainable design for HPC data centers: Leveraging innovative ASUS thermal design, ASUS rack server solutions empower enhanced system airflow— minimizing power consumption and maximizing efficiency. The lower power consumption aligns with the ASUS 2025 Sustainability Goals initiative, which aims to bring about proactive and positive change. The new hard-drive tray design on the front panel of the RS series servers features ventilation holes that are 44% wider compared to the previous generation, increasing airflow through the system and improving thermal efficiency. This adds to component longevity, including the latest DDR5, PCIe 5.0 and NVMe technologies. The improved fan-tunnel design, with independent CPU- and GPU-airflow tunnels, increases the capabilities of 400 W CPUs and 350 W GPUs — significantly boosting compute-intensive enterprise workloads.

Comprehensiveliquid-cooling solutions: Increased power consumption, higher CPU TDP and ever-more-powerful GPUs present challenges for server markets and data-center operators. The latest RS720QA-E12 high-density server, cooled via direct-to-chip (D2C) technology, stands out from the competition to deliver over 90%-lower fan power consumption and over 29.6%-lower noise levels— empowered by ASUS Thermal Radar 2.0 and Power Balancer technologies. ASUS is working with industry-leading immersion-cooling partner, Submer and MGC, to deliver comprehensive liquid-cooling solutions—from servers to liquid-cooling modules, data-center floor plans, capability evaluations and suggested infrastructure.

World-record-setting ASUS EPYC 9004 server solutions: AMD EPYC 9004-series processors amplify the AMD history of x86 architecture innovations and record-breaking performance with next-generation 5nm technology. They also introduce support for high-performant DDR5 DIMMs, 128PCIe5.0 lanes and 12 memory channels, delivering the resources needed for memory-hungry AI, ML, HPC and large in-memory computations. ASUS continues its performance leadership by achieving 24benchmark world records on SPEC CPU2017 and SPECjbb with dual-socket RS700A-E12 and single-socket RS520A-E12 servers.

These latest ASUS servers, powered by AMD EPYC 9004-series processors, includethe dual-socket RS720A-E12 and RS700A-E12, and the single-socket RS520A-E12 and RS500A-E12; plus the density-optimized RS720QA-E12 and the ESC8000A-E12 and ESC4000A-E12 GPU servers. All ASUS GPU servers are NVIDIA-Certified to support NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Omniverse solutions. All ASUS servers powered by AMD EPYC 9004-series processors are certified by VMware, Microsoft Windows Server and Linux.

