ASUS Announces Always Incredible Virtual Launch Event for CES 2025

ASUS announced its Always Incredible virtual launch event for CES 2025, where it will unveil an exciting suite of AI-optimized innovations. The online event is scheduled for January 7, 2025, at 09:00 PST (17:00 GMT) on a dedicated ASUS event site, and will introduce the next evolution of ASUS’s portfolio under its vision of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities. By expanding AI accessibility and integrating advanced capabilities across its lineup, ASUS aims to empower individuals and organizations in ways that align with the modern needs for performance, versatility, and sustainability.

As one of the first to launch Copilot+ PCs and boasting the most comprehensive AI PC portfolio in the market, ASUS has reaffirmed its commitment to leading the AI revolution with its new lineup. The 2025 launch event will feature an expanded portfolio designed to put the power of AI into the hands of everyone. From ultraportable and affordable AI-powered consumer and commercial laptops to compact AI Mini PCs and cutting-edge desktops tailored for businesses, this lineup offers something for every type of user. The ASUS product range emphasizes seamless AI integration, allowing users to experience more intuitive, efficient, and creative applications that bring smarter, more responsive technology into daily life.

ASUS remains committed to creating solutions that not only empower users but also contribute to a more sustainable future. The company is making significant strides in advancing product transparency and embracing circular economy principles, ensuring its innovations are designed with both performance and environmental responsibility in mind. By prioritizing eco-conscious practices, ASUS enables users to make well-informed, sustainable choices when selecting the technology that best fits their needs, all while supporting a more connected and environmentally friendly world.

The ASUS products presented during the virtual launch event – and many more new and exciting innovations – will be available for media hands-on demonstrations at the ASUS & ROG CES 2025 Media Showroom at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3102. Attendees in Las Vegas can experience the entire lineup on January 6 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on January 7-9 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST, with opportunities to explore the full range of ASUS solutions, from PCs and displays to peripherals and networking devices.

Join us online at https://www.asus.com/event/ces/ to watch the Always Incredible virtual launch event and be among the first to discover how ASUS is bringing the transformative power of AI to everyone, everywhere.

