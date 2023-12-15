ASUS Announces All-New Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405)

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced the all-new Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), a premium ultraportable laptop in the Zenbook Classic series.

The sleek Zenbook 14 OLED is the ultimate Intel® Evo™ Edition ultraportable laptop that takes sophistication to a whole new level. Users can seize every moment using the enhanced, extended-life 75 Wh battery, amplify their efficiency with the up to the top-tier Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and Intel Arc™ graphics, and achieve seamless connectivity via all the essential I/O ports – including two Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS) and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

An immersive audiovisual experience is provided by the vivid 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz touchscreen and powerful new super-linear speakers, and the user-friendly design incorporates convenient face login, an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter for privacy, and a new quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard.

The new design offers improved sustainability with the extensive use of recycled materials for the laptop and its packaging, and US military-grade durability testing maximizes the device’s service life.

Premium ultraportable design

Zenbook 14 OLED delivers uncompromising mobility with its sleek, lightweight and sturdy all-metal design and enhanced-lifespan 75 Wh battery. At just 14.9 mm thin and weighing only 1.2 kg, the elegant chassis is around 10% more compact than the previous generation.

The specially designed battery supports up to 20% more charging cycles than previous models, protecting the user’s investment and helping to maximize the laptop’s life. It also offers up to 15 hours of unplugged operation for all-day productivity. USB-C® Easy Charge makes it simple to recharge from any suitable USB-C adapter, power outlet or power bank.

Premium performance

Zenbook 14 OLED is an Intel Evo Edition laptop that features top-tier AI-powered Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in Intel Arc graphics. Intel Core Ultra processors include a dedicated engine to help unlock AI experiences, deliver the next level in immersive graphics, and enable high-performance low-power processing, so users can work, game and create while enjoying long battery life. Combined with the laptop’s ultrafast up to 1 TB SSD storage, 32 GB RAM and WiFi 6E (802.11ax), this means that users will wait less and be able work faster, wherever they are.

The ultra-vivid 3K (2880×1800) ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz display makes every moment incredible, with its up to 600-nit brightness, web-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, and 87% screen-to-body ratio. And adaptive sync automatically adjusts the refresh rate for always-smooth visuals.

Despite its ultra-compact form factor, Zenbook 14 OLED includes a comprehensive set of full-size high-speed I/O ports — including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) and a convenient 3.5 mm audio jack — so users don’t need to carry dongles or adapters around with them.

Premium user experience

Zenbook 14 OLED is designed with the user firmly in mind, incorporating a range of advanced features designed to enhance their mobile lifestyle. Whatever the user is listening to, the powerful, crystal-clear sound delivered by the new super-linear speakers, smart amplifier and ASUS Audio Booster in the Harman Kardon-certified audio system will give their ears a treat with the multidimensional Dolby Atmos® sound.

When late-night deadlines approach, the new quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard reduces aural distractions to a minimum while offering a supremely comfortable typing experience, thanks to the fine-tuned key pitch, dished key caps and ergonomic key travel.

To guard the user’s privacy, the FHD IR camera has a physical shutter, and the camera delivers a superlative video conferencing experience, enhanced by AI noise cancelation and built-in video enhancements for crystal-clear audio and crisp video.

Made for the Earth

ASUS is committed to do more with less through Zenbook. This device aims to minimize its environmental impact across the entire product lifecycle, from material use and manufacturing, through to assembly, use, and end of life. We have mitigated its carbon footprint by incorporating up to 50% post-consumer-recycled (PCR) materials and designing eco-conscious packaging that’s 100% recyclable. Zenbook 14 OLED also exceeds the ENERGY STAR® power-efficiency standard by 50%.

To maximize the lifespan of the laptop — and hence improve sustainability — strict US military-grade testing under a stringent test regime ensures outstanding durability.

