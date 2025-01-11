Asus Announces AI Advisor

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced that ASUS AI Advisor will now be available in select ASUS motherboard series. AI Advisor is a software tool that uses artificial intelligence to understand user needs and provide answers using natural language. Users can ask questions related to motherboard software, BIOS, and hardware, and receive clear and straightforward responses. This tool debuted with the ASUS Z890 motherboard series and is going mainstream with the value-oriented B860 motherboards. It’s now also available to owners of the ASUS X870, B850, and B840 motherboards.

Enhancing customer interaction

ASUS AI Advisor is an AI tool designed to revolutionize how customers interact with ASUS products. It offers users an easy and intuitive way to learn about products, get technical support, and receive instant assistance.

Raising the bar in customer support

While traditional AI chatbots provide easy-to-understand explanations and 24/7 support, AI Advisor is designed to offer more up-to-date information with greater accuracy.

Delivering unmatched accuracy in responses

ASUS AI Advisor is backed by decades of experience in making complex technical info accessible. By tapping into a vast library of manuals, support docs, press releases, and feature explainers, AI Advisor ensures users get accurate information.

Unlike simple databases, ASUS AI Advisor uses generative AI technology to understand queries and deliver the most relevant info. Users can ask questions in everyday language and get precise answers. For instance, while experienced PC builders might search for “XMP profile,” newcomers can just ask, “How do I make games run faster?” and get the right advice.

Complements existing support channels

ASUS AI Advisor is designed to enhance, not replace, existing support options. AI Advisor adds a new layer of support by providing real-time, personalized help when users need it — whether it’s with product manuals, YouTube videos, social media channels, chat platforms or other forums or online sources.

Also available as an app

ASUS AI Advisor is available as an app, ensuring fast and responsive service for users with any AI-ready PC.

Multilingual support

ASUS AI Advisor is built to serve customers around the world. With the ASUS website already translated into over 70 languages, AI Advisor can communicate effectively in multiple languages. Users can simply type their preferred language, and AI Advisor will adjust accordingly.

