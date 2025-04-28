ASUS and VIDYA Join Hands to Skill 6000+ Underprivileged Children and Youth in Digital Literacy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese technology brand, in collaboration with Vidya Integrated Development for Youth & Adults (VIDYA) has announced the commencement of its Digital Literacy Program for children and youth in the marginalized regions of Western India. Designed to focus on digital literacy and skilling initiatives, the program will equip over 6000 students from Grade 1 to 10 as well as youth with essential skills and digital expertise through interactive and project-based learning via an age-appropriate curriculum which is mapped to UN’s Digital Literacy Framework. The first leg of the partnership will commence in Mumbai, followed by Goa and Gujarat.

Since foraying into India, ASUS has committed to bringing innovative technology to the country. Furthering its commitment, the partnership with VIDYA marks a critical step from ASUS India towards bridging India’s digital divide.

The ASUS India and VIDYA partnership will directly benefit 5,480 children and 650 youth from low-income households—many of them first-generation learners—through the setup of digital labs in select schools. Using a weekly curriculum aligned with the UNESCO Digital Literacy Framework, students will be introduced to computer basics, digital storytelling, poster design, programming (Scratch, Python), and digital ethics, with a strong focus on creativity, collaboration, and self-directed learning

For the youth, the partnership will offer certified digital and IT-enabled training programs through a vast array of recognized partners including NIIT Foundation, NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, and Skill India Mission. These courses are complemented by career guidance, English communication, job-readiness modules, and ongoing alumni support to ease the transition from education to employment. The program not only builds digital and career skills but also offers practical pathways through internships, job readiness training, and placement support.

Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head, President and Director, Systems Group, ASUS India

Addressing the kick-off, Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, our commitment to creating meaningful impact goes beyond delivering technology, it lies in ensuring that innovation reaches those who need it the most. With this program, we are taking a step towards bridging the digital divide by empowering students and youth from underserved communities with limited access to digital education with skills that are critical in today’s world. By equipping digital labs and enabling VIDYA’s proven curriculum through our devices, we aim to strengthen the Foundation of a future-ready generation.”

Ms. Rashmi Misra, Founder President, VIDYA India

“Every child deserves the chance to dream, to learn, and to thrive in a digital world. Through our partnership with ASUS, we are opening doors for thousands of young minds—many of whom are first-generation learners from underserved communities. This initiative is not just about digital literacy; it’s about hope, opportunity, and empowerment. We are proud to stand with ASUS in shaping futures and nurturing the potential that lies within every student,” said Ms. Rashmi Misra, Founder President, VIDYA India.

ASUS is investing in digital access as well as unlocking life-changing opportunities for students and youth in need, laying down pathways for higher education, job readiness, and dignity in tomorrow’s workforce. The program underscores ASUS India’s growing commitment to social equity and sustainable impact in the communities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 102