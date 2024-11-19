ASUS and JustCo Announce Expanded Partnership to Enhance Workspace Productivity for Business

- Advertisement -

ASUS, Taiwan’s leading technology giant, and JustCo, Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider, announced an expanded partnership to create productive work environment for JustCo members.

ASUS and JustCo have been collaborating closely since 2023, bringing innovative ASUS display technology to JustCo members at JustCo Dian Shih. Under the ASUS ZenScreen Rental Service Program, members can rent a portable monitor free of charge to create a dual-screen mobile work setup, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Following the success of the rental program, the extended partnership sees the launch of the ASUS Display Experience Zone across the four JustCo centers in Taiwan. Featuring a dual-monitor workspace, the ASUS Display Experience Zone aims to enhance the overall computing experience by allowing for greater flexibility and improved workflow.

Empowering diverse businesses through efficient workspaces

JustCo, Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider, caters to a diverse mix of individuals and businesses, including startups and SMEs and large corporations.

In a flexible workspace where productivity is essential, the design and amenities demand a deep understanding of workplace requirements to cultivate an environment that helps people work better and feel good. By offering dual ASUS screens, members can not only experience increased productivity but also enjoy the superb visual quality and performance.

This initiative complements the ergonomic chair at each workstation, elevating JustCo’s hot desk solution for maximum comfort and productivity. Empowering individuals and businesses to thrive, the workspace underlines JustCo’s commitment to innovation, to create an inspiring environment for its members. Based on their workspace needs, members can work from different hot desks across Asia Pacific as JustCo’s membership allows them to enjoy regional access to over 40 JustCo centers in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

Precise configurations for diverse needs

Statistics show that 70% of JustCo members primarily use a single laptop for work. To cater to the diverse needs of different businesses and industries, ASUS and JustCo have carefully selected multiple monitors based on data analysis:

ASUS ProArt PA279CRV professional creative monitor: Designed for creative professionals and video editors who demand high color accuracy.

Designed for creative professionals and video editors who demand high color accuracy. ASUS ZenScreen MB229CF portable monitor: Optimized for effortless portability around modern coworking spaces.

Optimized for effortless portability around modern coworking spaces. ASUS ZenScreen MB16AHV portable monitor: Features a sleek and lightweight design, making it convenient for users on the go.

Since the launch of the ASUS Display Experience Zone, the monitors have been in high demand, with an average daily usage of over six hours per unit. The utilization rate is approaching 78% and continues to climb, with seats consistently full.

Mr. Vincent Chiou, ASUS Corporate Vice President and Head of the Display Business Unit said, “As Taiwan’s leading monitor brand with 15 consecutive years of market share leadership, ASUS has been committed to providing exceptional display solutions for various industries. We are delighted to continue our partnership with JustCo, building on the success of last year’s ASUS ZenScreen rental service. This year, with ASUS Display Experience Zone, we are further empowering businesses of all sizes, enhancing their work efficiency and experience — creating a win-win situation for JustCo members.”

Mr. George Chen, Vice President and Head of JustCo Taiwan said, “At JustCo, we are committed to creating productive workspaces that help our members thrive. The launch of the ASUS Display Experience Zone at our centers marks an exciting milestone in our ongoing partnership as we continue to seek ways to enhance the overall work experience for our members.”

Looking ahead, growing together

ASUS and JustCo plan to expand the ASUS Display Experience Zone to JustCo locations worldwide, including Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, and other major cities in the Asia-Pacific region. In the future, more businesses will benefit from this and enjoy efficient and convenient work environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 65