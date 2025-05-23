ASUS and Intel to Launch Next-Generation AI Developer Toolkit

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced a collaboration with Intel® to introduce a new AI developer toolkit to streamline the development of AI applications. This toolkit aims to significantly reduce the development time of AI projects, enabling developers to focus on vertical-use case implementation and optimization.

ASUS and Intel are committed to delivering practical AI solutions to businesses and end users. This collaboration seeks to simplify AI adoption, making intelligent systems more accessible across various industries.

The ASUS AI SuperBuild developer toolkit is engineered to enable efficient AI development on platforms like ASUS NUC 15 Pro, which features the latest Intel Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2). Developers will be able utilize the toolkit to create a vast range of solutions. For example, developers will be able to quickly create smart retail solutions that analyze customer behavior and optimize product placement.

ʺOur goal is to provide independent software vendors (ISV) and system integrator (SI) developers with the resources they need to quickly and efficiently integrate AI into their solutions,” said Mr. KuoWei Chao, General Manager of ASUS IoT and NUC Business Unit. ʺThis toolkit will allow developers to easily deploy AI models on devices like NUC 15 Pro, enabling them to create innovative applications that benefit a wide range of users.”

Mr. Todd Lewellen, Vice President, Intel

ʺIntel commends the ASUS NUC team for their efforts in offering robust tools that empower ISVs to optimize and select existing AI models seamlessly,” says Mr. Todd Lewellen, Vice President, Intel.

The ASUS AI SuperBuild provides tools to developers that enables them to easily convert, optimize, and select the right models to build the solutions they need, significantly reducing the complexity of AI development.

Dr. Olena Zhu, Intel’s Chief AI Architect for the Client Ecosystem

Dr. Olena Zhu, Intel’s Chief AI Architect for the Client Ecosystem added, ʺWe are excited to see the ASUS NUC team leverage a developer toolkit to benefit both IT and IoT communities. This approach not only bridges deployment gaps but also accelerates the path to real-world AI adoption. We look forward to deeper collaboration to help minimize learning curves and turn visionary AI concepts into tangible user benefits.”

With this partnership, ASUS and Intel aim to set a new standard for AI development, empowering developers and businesses to unlock the potential of AI.

The ASUS AI SuperBuild developer toolkit is scheduled for official release in 2H 2025. It will be previewed at the ASUS booth at Computex 2025 (Booth #M0820).

