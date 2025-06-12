ASUS Advances Gaming Evolution with entry-Level RTX-Enabled TUF and ROG Series

- Advertisement -

ASUS India, home to Republic of Gamers (ROG), India’s No.1 gaming brand, has unveiled five new high-performance models, further strengthening its ROG and TUF lineup. These devices are thoughtfully designed to welcome newcomers to high-performance gaming without compromising on a premium experience and ensuring that both gameplay and creative content production receive a high-end upgrade. The TUF Gaming A16 and TUF Gaming F16 deliver exceptional performance and rugged durability, featuring up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 GPUs. ASUS continues to push gaming innovation forward by introducing next-gen models powered by the 2025 NVIDIA GPU lineup, including ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 5060 and ROG Strix G16 with RTX 5070 and 5060 variants. With this expanded lineup, ASUS ROG redefines gaming excellence, offering next-level performance, cutting-edge technology, and immersive experiences tailored for every gamer.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the new range of gaming lineups, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India stated, “The 2025 ROG and TUF lineup reflects ASUS’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming innovation. By integrating the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs and next-gen processors, we’re delivering unmatched performance, portability, and durability to cater to every gamer’s needs. We’re always in search of incredible ideas and experiences, and we aspire to deliver the same to the Indian gaming community. Over the years, ASUS ROG has strengthened its gaming product portfolio with versatile gaming machines and the new lineup is nothing short of incredible. With this launch, we continue to strengthen the ROG ecosystem in India, offering gamers and creators a diverse portfolio of performance-first machines.”

TUF Gaming F16

Featuring up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX (16 cores, 24 threads) and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, the TUF Gaming F16 is offered with up to 16-inch 2.5K 165Hz IPS display with 100% sRGB and 400 nits brightness. It packs up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and a 3-month PC Game Pass subscription. The TUF Gaming F16, powered by Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, will be available starting at INR 1,44,990.

TUF Gaming A16

Powered by AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX (16 cores, 32 threads) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (115W TGP), the TUF Gaming A16 boasts a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA 165Hz IPS display with 100% sRGB and 400 nits brightness. It includes 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-C ports, a 90Wh battery (50% charge in 30 mins), and a 3-month PC Game Pass subscription. TUF Gaming A16, featuring AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, priced at INR 1,69,990.

ROG Strix G16

Designed for elite gaming, the ROG Strix G16 runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. It features a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula Display (240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits), 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 7, a 90Wh battery with fast charging, Intel AI Boost NPU, and a 3-month PC Game Pass subscription. The Strix G16, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, will be available starting from INR 1,69,990.

Price and Availability

Model Starting Price (INR) Platforms TUF Gaming F16 Rs 1,44,990 Offline: ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay sales and Reliance and authorized retail partners

Online: ASUS e-shop, Amazon TUF Gaming A16 Rs 1,69,990 Offline: ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores and authorized retail partners

Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon ROG Strix G16 Rs 1,69,990 Offline: ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay sales and Reliance and authorized retail partners

Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon ROG Zephyrus G14 Rs 1,84,990 Offline: ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay sales and Reliance and authorized retail partners

Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon

E-shop link:

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 FX608: https://in.store.asus.com/gaming-laptop-asus-tuf-gaming-f16-fx608.html

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 FA608PP-QT014WS: https://in.store.asus.com/gaming-laptop-asus-tuf-gaming-a16-fa608pp-qt014ws.html

ROG Strix G16 G614PM-S5046WS: https://in.store.asus.com/gaming-laptop-rog-strix-g16-g614pm-s5046ws.html

ROG Zephyrus G14 GA403UM-QS007WS: https://in.store.asus.com/gaming-laptop-rog-zephyrus-g14-ga403um-qs007ws.html

