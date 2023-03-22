ASUS 2023 ROG Strix Scar Series and Zephyrus M16 set to arrive in India with Exciting Pre-Order Offers

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India announced the commencement of pre-order registrations for its upcoming ROG 2023 laptop line-up: the all-new and refreshed Strix Scar series: ROG Strix Scar 16/17/18, Zephyrus M16 and Zephyrus Duo 16 in India. These laptops were first unveiled by the brand at CES 2023, earlier this year, and now ASUS ROG is all geared up to introduce the laptops to the Indian market. The soon-to-launch power-packed ROG machines will come fully equipped with the latestCPUs and GPUs from AMD, Intel®, and NVIDIA®, as well as significant improvements to the Intelligent Cooling Technology. The 2023 Strix family features new models with drastically improved cooling and enlarged 16-inch and 18-inch screens and the new Zephyrus M16 arrives with an AniMe Matrix™ display to take the thin-and-light world by storm.

The ROG laptops will be available for pre-order starting March 22nd till the 27th of March on ASUS Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon and ASUS E-Shop. Customers who register to pre-order the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and ROG Strix SCAR 16/17/18, will be able to get their hands on exciting ROG accessories, including the Gladius Il Mouse, ROG Scope Keyboard and the ROG Strix go core Headphones, along with a 1+2 warranty and a 3-year LADPon the above-mentioned laptops worth up toINR 50,799 for just INR 1.

Additionally, ROG Gladius Il Mouse and the ROG Strix go core Headphones, as well asa 1+2 warranty and a 3-year LADP worth up to INR 42,799 for INR 1 onlywill be up for grabs for gamers to choose to pre-order the ROG Zephyrus M16.

ROG Accessories are the perfect to-go gaming rig for gaming enthusiasts who are looking to take their gameplay to the next level. In addition to ASUS Exclusive Stores,Flipkart, Amazon and ASUS E-Shop, the offers can also be availed at Reliance.com, Vijaysales.com, Croma.com and JioMart.

The goodies can be redeemed in easy steps by fillingout the pre-order form, gettinga coupon code, redeem at asuspromo.in for INR 1.

Pre-order link- https://rog.asus.com/in/pre-order-rog-2023-gaming-laptops/

Bundle Details for Pre-Order 1 2 3 4 Total INR Product & Services 1+2 warranty & 3 years LADP ROG Gladius Il Mouse ROG Strix go core Headphones ROG Scope Keyboard MRP 30,799 4500 7500 8000 50,799 Duo 16 + Strix Scar 18/17/16 Y Y Y Y 50,799 Zephyrus M16 Y Y Y – 42,799

