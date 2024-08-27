Astroyogi offers interactive astrology consultations powered by Agora

- Advertisement -

In the digital age, where real-time user engagement is critical, platforms offering live services like astrology consultations often face challenges such as high latency, scalability issues, and reduced user interaction. These problems can undermine the quality of the experience, leading to customer dissatisfaction and churn. To overcome these obstacles, advanced real-time engagement technologies have become essential, enabling platforms to deliver seamless, interactive consultations that meet modern user expectations. By integrating such technology, platforms like Astroyogi can enhance the quality of their services, offering more reliable and engaging experiences that drive user retention and overall growth.

The Problem:

Latency, longer wait-time, and lack of scalability

Prior to implementing Agora, Astroyogi faced challenges with their previous real-time video and voice solution. These issues impacted the platform’s commitment to providing consultations in real-time, as problems with lag, frozen video, and dropped calls disrupted the experience.

Users frequently encountered buffering during live astrology sessions. These constant interruptions significantly decreased engagement, leading to customer churn. In addition, lack of scalability of the prior solution has led to longer wait times in calls during high usage. These factors collectively impaired the overall user experience and diminished the trust in Astroyogi’s services. Astroyogi was looking for a real-time engagement solution that addressed latency and scalability challenges.

The Solution

Real-time connectivity with ultra-low latency

Astroyogi chose to implement Agora to address these user experience challenges caused by latency and lack of scalability.

After implementation, Astroyogi observed a significant decrease in latency, improving overall connectivity and engagement. The integration enhanced the user experience, even for users with challenging network conditions. Thanks to Agora’s reliability and scalability, Astroyogi now effortlessly caters to its 10 million user-base worldwide.

Results & ROI:

Achieving ultra-low latency while boosting engagement with enhanced user experience

After implementation, Astroyogi observed a surge in engagement, which they attribute to the improved live video experience. More people started tuning in to Yogi live sessions and interacting with their favorite Yogis in real-time without the disruptions caused by latency.

The platform has improved its user retention rate while introducing new features and products to more users. An uptick in revenue numbers reflects the enhanced value of the platform in terms of ease of connecting, interactivity, and scalability.

Astroyogi plans to amplify its Yogi Live shows with new and innovative video call features in the future. They also aim to foster deeper connections and longer watch times while paving the way for accessible and interactive astrological experiences.

Ms. Meena Kapoor, Founder & CEO at Astroyogi.

“We choose Agora for its top-tier real-time communication and streaming. Agora provides the reliability and scalability we need to grow our platform. Implementing Agora allows Astroyogi to provide high-quality live interactions with astrologers. Switching to Agora vastly improved our user experience, boosting our revenue and retention rates,” says Ms. Meena Kapoor, Founder & CEO at Astroyogi.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Agora

