Assiduus Unveils a Real-Time Dashboard to Support E-Commerce Industry and Brand Managers

Assiduus, the AI-powered cross-border cross-marketplace e-commerce accelerator, has launched a first-of-a-kind real-time customer dashboard solution in June 2022. The dashboard allows the company’s Indian clients to access their e-commerce sales data across multiple marketplaces and their website from a single view.

The exclusive launch aims to bring one-stop solutions to resolve the various pain-points of Direct-to-Consumer companies. For instance, if a brand had a catalog spanning 100 products earlier, they would spend over an hour analysing the performance of each product. Assiduus’s e-commerce dashboard solution enables brands to spend merely 10 minutes per day to explore and sift through the required data. This helps them in completing an hour’s work in just 10 minutes.

Apart from ensuring seamless time management, the dashboard will also help e-commerce industry and brand managers to easily log in to multiple accounts to see their sales data, product performance and business parameters. This unified dashboard can adeptly collate data from numerous marketplaces and display it in a single view on a dashboard. Such a convenient dashboard offers unparalleled benefits to its vast clientele, as they can save significant time and access complete reports without preparing additional PowerPoint Presentations every time to present their numbers.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Somdutta Singh, CEO & Founder, Assiduus Global, said, “Our latest creation will prove to be a major instrument of disruption across the D2C industry. Unlike other e-commerce marketplaces, our dashboard is an exclusive internal tool that every customer who signs up with Assiduus can use and access to witness their pure growth numbers. Moreover, our dashboard also integrates with multiple marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Shopify, and WooCommerce, and we are on the verge of acquiring integrations from Lazada and Shoppe. We are supremely confident that this sensational offering from Assiduus will set the ball rolling for further ground-breaking innovations in this direction”

Assiduus currently empowers thousands of homegrown brands (from Healthcare, Food supplements, Nutraceuticals, Beauty verticals, etc.) to scale up their operations across multiple global e-commerce marketplaces in India and the US. Such noble initiatives have helped the company experience 100% client acquisition since its inception.