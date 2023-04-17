ASK Group leads the way in digital innovation with privacy and security certifications

- Advertisement - -

The ASK group is taking a visionary approach to data security and privacy by implementing strong systems and processes that prioritise and enhance secure processes keeping customer convenience and efficiency at the forefront. In today’s digital-first world, customers are increasingly concerned about the security of their personal data, and building digital trust has become a top priority for businesses, especially ones that handle customers’ money and personal information.

To ensure the security of their customers’ information and data, ASK Group has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management. While this certification is an important achievement, it is just one part of ASK Group’s overall commitment to maintaining best-in-class technology and information security practices. The company has implemented a range of robust security measures across its digital-native cloud environment, enabling its employees to work from anywhere with confidence.

During the certification process, ASK Group underwent a thorough audit of their information security policies, procedures, and controls, as well as their risk management processes that also included employee training programs and incident management procedures.

Mr. Sunil Rohokale, Managing Director and CEO, ASK Group, said, “Companies will increasingly be evaluated and differentiated basis how effectively and efficiently technology is being used to provide best-in-class customer experience. As an industry leader, it is our responsibility to lead the way forward and embrace new technologies and systems that will benefit ASK and its clients, and also create benchmarks for the entire industry. This certification aligns with the organization’s ethos as we treat clients’ and partners’ data with utmost confidentiality and security.”

Mr. M. A. Kishen Kumar, Chief Technology Officer,

ASK Group

Mr. M. A. Kishen Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, ASK Group, added, “The support, interest, and the vision of the management is clear; to make ASK as the most technologically advanced organisation that will achieve efficiency, productivity, customer delight, and reduce costs. We are proud to achieve this certification and it clearly reflects our dedication to safeguarding customer information and maintaining the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our systems. The development of digital trust among partners and customers has become crucial in this journey of digital transformation.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.