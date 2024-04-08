ASIRT’s 12th Anniversary Celebrations – Celebrating Connections and Innovation

- Advertisement -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) commemorated its 12th anniversary with a spectacular gala networking dinner at Celebrations Club, Lokhandwala, Andheri East, on Saturday, March 16 2024. The evening was a resounding success, marked by warmth, camaraderie, and an infectious spirit of celebration.

A Night of Reunion

The event drew member CEOs of ASIRT, along with their spouses, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with familiar faces and the joy of reconnecting. Nancy Shah, a cherished member of the ASIRT family known for her infectious smile and grace, took the reins as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Her warmth and enthusiasm set the tone for a truly memorable celebration.

Excited Conversations

The festivities commenced with a lively reception, providing the perfect platform for attendees to mingle and rekindle industry relationships. As guests arrived, laughter and conversation filled the air, creating a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose. This delightful social hour allowed members to catch up with colleagues, exchange ideas, and forge new connections within the ASIRT community.

The Commemorations

ASIRT Board kickstarted the event with lamp lighting and commemorated the Board members of other leading IT Associations in India for their support and collaboration. A special 12th anniversary cake was cut for the celebrations to begin.

The Playful Spirit

Following the delightful reception, the evening transitioned into a series of captivating couple dances and games. The dance floor came alive with playful energy as couples twirled and swayed to upbeat music. The games, designed to encourage teamwork and lighthearted competition, brought out the playful spirit in everyone. From solving puzzles together to participating in hilarious challenges, the atmosphere buzzed with laughter and friendly banter. Even the stags who attended without their spouses didn’t hesitate to join in the fun, their enthusiasm and participation adding another layer of joy to the occasion.

A Group Photo for the Ages

With spirits high and laughter echoing through the venue, the time came to capture a lasting memory of the evening. A group photo was arranged, bringing together the entire ASIRT family in a single heartwarming frame. This photo, a testament to the association’s growth and enduring bonds, will undoubtedly hold a special place in ASIRT’s history.

Networking and Dinner

Following the group photo, a delectable networking dinner was served. The carefully curated menu offered a delightful culinary experience, providing a perfect backdrop for further conversation and connection. As members savored the delicious food, discussions flowed freely, fostering collaboration and strengthening existing partnerships. The dinner table conversations buzzed with ideas, plans, and a shared vision for the future of the IT industry.

The positive energy and vibrant atmosphere continued well past dinner. The venue transformed into a platform for further entertainment, with attendees participating in karaoke and other engaging activities. The air was filled with the sounds of laughter, singing, and lively chatter, solidifying the sense of camaraderie within the ASIRT community.

This celebratory spirit extended late into the evening, with everyone leaving in high spirits and a renewed sense of belonging. The 12th-anniversary celebration served as a powerful reminder of the strong foundation upon which ASIRT is built – a foundation of collaboration, mutual support, and a shared passion for technology.

The ASIRT 12th-anniversary gala was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees. It served not only as a celebration of the association’s past achievements but also as a springboard for future success. As members departed, they carried with them the warmth of the evening, the strength of their network, and a renewed sense of purpose in driving the Indian IT industry forward. The future of ASIRT undoubtedly shines bright, fueled by the collective spirit and unwavering dedication of its members.

