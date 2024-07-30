ASIRT’s 119th TECHDAY – A Confluence of Innovation and Inspiration

- Advertisement -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully conducted its 119th TECHDAY on July 18th, 2024, at Hotel Parle International, Vile Parle East, Mumbai. This esteemed monthly gathering serves as a beacon for knowledge exchange, industry insights, and motivational discourse among ASIRT’s members.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Harshad Thakkar, who set the stage with his opening address. Bharat Chheda, President of ASIRT, continued the momentum with a comprehensive update on the association’s dynamic activities and forward-thinking initiatives.

Platinum Sponsors: Leading the Charge in Technological Innovation

ASIRT is proud to be supported by industry-leading Platinum Sponsors at the forefront of technological advancement.

CP PLUS: Redefining Surveillance Technology CP PLUS, a trailblazer in security and surveillance, continues to push the boundaries of innovation. Their latest range of surveillance solutions is not just about cameras and alarms; it’s about providing a comprehensive security ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with modern smart homes and businesses.

NPAV: Guardians of the Digital Frontier NPAV is a bastion against cyber threats. NPAV’s approach to digital protection is holistic, combining advanced threat detection, robust firewall defenses, and proactive incident response strategies.

These partnerships reflect ASIRT’s dedication to bringing the best of technology and expertise to its members, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Manish Chikte of CP PLUS unveiled cutting-edge surveillance technologies, while Sumit Kela of NPAV delved into the pivotal theme of ‘Modern Cybersecurity for Modern Threats.

Celebrating New Members: A special segment was dedicated to introducing the newest members of ASIRT, weaving them into the fabric of the association’s vibrant community.

Briefing on the upcoming event – ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2024: Nilesh Kadakia, ASIRT Chairman, excitedly briefed attendees on the upcoming Lenono-Bluecom sponsored ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2024, slated for August 2nd and 3rd at The Treat Resort, Gholvad, Maharashtra.

Inspirational Evolve Session with Chetan Shah: Chetan Shah, ASIRT Founding Member and a paragon of perseverance, delivered the ‘Evolve Session.’ His narrative of triumph over adversity, including his battle with a brain tumor and heart surgery, coupled with his passion for cycling, resonated deeply with the audience, imparting lessons in leadership and personal tenacity.

Culminating with a Networking Dinner: The TECHDAY culminated in a convivial networking dinner, fostering a relaxed atmosphere for members to forge meaningful connections and collaborative partnerships.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASIRT

