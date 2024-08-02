ASIRT Unveils Synergy Biz Conclave 2024: A Premier Gathering for IT Channel Leaders

- Advertisement -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) is igniting a dynamic convergence of minds at the highly anticipated Synergy Biz Conclave 2024. Held at the luxurious Treat Resort, this exclusive event promises to be a treasure trove of insights and connections for over 200 IT Channel company CEOs.

As the third edition of this prestigious event, Synergy Biz Conclave 2024 serves as a strategic platform designed to empower IT Channel leaders with the knowledge and connections necessary to propel their businesses to new heights. Attendees will engage in thought-provoking presentations and technology showcases, gaining a competitive edge through exposure to cutting-edge trends, actionable business strategies, and opportunities for building strategic partnerships.

This year’s conclave boasts an impressive lineup of sponsors, including Title Sponsors Lenovo-Bluecom, Platinum Sponsor Synology, and Gold Sponsors ITCG, Enjay IT, and Tally-Neotech. Additionally, NCN Magazine serves as a Media Partner. Their unwavering support underscores the event’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment where knowledge sharing and mutual benefit reign supreme.

Building on the success of past editions, the Synergy Biz Conclave 2024 transcends the boundaries of a typical conference with its immersive residential format. This unique approach fosters deeper connections and extended networking opportunities, ensuring participants leave equipped with the tools and relationships to thrive in the dynamic digital age.

Mr. Bharat Chheda, President of ASIRT, shared his excitement, stating, “As we gather for the third Synergy event, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors and partners. Your support drives our collective success and innovation. This event marks another milestone in ASIRT’s journey, reflecting our shared commitment to excellence. Together, we are shaping a brighter future.”

Founded in 2012, ASIRT has grown to become a leading association with over 250 members and patrons. With a track record of organizing more than 140 successful events, ASIRT has significantly impacted the IT industry, contributing over ₹4000 crore in value.

