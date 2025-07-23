ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 – Driving Success Together

- Advertisement -

The ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025, presented by Enjay, is a three-day event scheduled from 1st to 3rd August 2025 at the luxurious Gateway Hotel, Nashik. The event will feature keynote sessions, power sessions, and networking opportunities, all designed to provide actionable insights and foster strategic collaborations.

This exclusive 3-day conclave is more than an event – it’s an experience that brings together the brightest minds of the IT channel ecosystem. Designed for System Integrators, technology partners, and IT leaders, the conclave promises an engaging blend of business networking, technology insights, and strategic collaboration opportunities in a premium setting.

Why this event matters

In a world where technology disruptions are constant, staying ahead means learning, adapting, and innovating together. The ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 is curated to provide attendees with actionable insights into the most impactful trends – from Artificial Intelligence to digital transformation strategies – while offering a platform to forge partnerships that fuel future growth.

Key highlights you can’t miss

Keynote Session by Dr. Nitin Paranjape , globally recognized Microsoft Most Valuable Professional, renowned for helping businesses boost productivity with practical tech strategies that you can implement immediately.

, globally recognized Microsoft Most Valuable Professional, renowned for helping businesses boost productivity with practical tech strategies that you can implement immediately. Power Session: Leveraging AI for Growth by Mahesh Khatri , offering a roadmap for System Integrators to capitalize on AI-driven opportunities for personal and professional success.

, offering a roadmap for System Integrators to capitalize on AI-driven opportunities for personal and professional success. Power-Packed Sponsor Line-up: Title Sponsor: Enjay IT Solutions Ltd. Platinum Sponsor: Synology + Data-Skill Gold Sponsors: NPAV, Sophos + Sejutronics, CloudPe, Samsung + Bluecom, AnyDesk + ECaps, BDSoft, LeapSwitch, Tally + Neotech



What’s in it for the attendees, members, and sponsors?

Exclusive Knowledge: Sessions packed with real-world strategies and tech insights from top industry minds.

Networking That Matters: Meet decision-makers, OEMs, and business influencers in an environment designed to spark collaboration and influence the future of the IT industry.

Business Growth Opportunities: Explore partnerships, solutions, and ideas that will help future-proof your business in a competitive marketplace.

Interaction with ASIRT media partners.

The theme for this year, “Driving Success Together,” reflects ASIRT’s unwavering commitment to building a strong, connected, and future-ready IT community.

