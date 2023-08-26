ASIRT Kicksoff ITCG Synergy Biz Conclave 2023: Uniting IT Channel Leaders for Innovation and Growth

- Advertisement - -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in IT is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Synergy Biz Conclave 2023, a flagship event designed exclusively for the visionary owners of IT Channel companies. The event kickstarted on 25th August at the Treat Resort and Spa in Gholvad.

The event is likely to attract IT industry luminaries, top-tier system integrators, dealers, stockists, and technology enthusiasts from across Mumbai. Hosted by the Apex IT Association of Mumbai, this event is an endeavour to foster collaboration, expose attendees to emerging trends, and facilitate strategic alliances for unprecedented business growth.

The conclave is all about connecting IT Channel leaders with pioneers from new Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and vendors. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into cutting-edge technologies, trends, and solutions that can shape the future of the industry. With a focus on forming strategic partnerships, participants will explore avenues for synergistic growth and mutual success.

The event is proudly sponsored by an elite roster of technology companies, led by the title sponsor ITCG Technologies LLP. A leading value-added IT Distributor specializing in Cybersecurity and Data Protection solutions, ITCG Technologies LLP is bringing a consortium of four innovative vendors to the event: Sophos, QNAP, Nakivo and Aivid Techvision. This collaborative effort showcases a commitment to driving technological advancement within the IT Channel landscape.

In addition to the title sponsor, AMD, Indio Networks, BD Software Distribution and Sound Solutions are supporting the conclave as esteemed sponsors. Their involvement underscores the importance of collaboration and shared growth within the IT ecosystem.

Mr. Sanjay Ruparel – President, ASIRT,

Mr. Sanjay Ruparel – President, ASIRT, said, “Its great pleasure that this event is organised and so many people are attending it. The Synergy Biz Conclave 2023 is not just an event – it’s a convergence of minds, a platform for innovation, and a catalyst for transformation within the IT Channel community. ASIRT has been able to establish a rapport with all IT fraternity people. We have made a journey from 16 member team to 265 members over a period of 11 years and its phenomenal.”

