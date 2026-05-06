ASIRT Hosts TechDay #136 – Partner Insights and Practical Business Conversations

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The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully conducted TechDay #136 on Thursday, 23 April 2026, at Sai Palace Hotel, Andheri East, Mumbai.

The session commenced with Chetan Shah, one of the founders of ASIRT, who set the tone with updates on the association’s ongoing initiatives, member engagement, and the steady progress across its consortium ecosystem. His address reflected the growing strength and direction of the ASIRT community.

The first presentation was by 3F Security, a cybersecurity-focused organization offering solutions across endpoint protection, network security, and threat management. Their session highlighted the importance of strengthening businesses’ security posture in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

This was followed by ITCG Technologies, now rebranded as Goyama Securetech, which presented on Atera and the opportunity for partners to build their own MSP capabilities. The session emphasized how partners can move away from dependency on external service providers post-deployment and instead create recurring service revenue streams. They also introduced channel schemes around OpenText, opening additional business avenues for members.

Jaypeetex Engineering Pvt. Ltd. then presented its offerings in engineering-driven technology solutions, focusing on delivering reliable infrastructure, specialized project execution, and customized solutions for enterprise environments.

The Evolve Speaker session featured Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai, who spoke on “Chanakya Neeti for Success, Peace and Happiness in Professional and Personal Life.” The session touched on the relevance of ancient strategic thinking to modern business, including aspects of discipline, structured decision-making, and a long-term perspective in both professional and personal contexts.

The evening concluded with a networking dinner, where members connected, exchanged ideas, and strengthened relationships within the ASIRT ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASIRT

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