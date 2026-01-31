ASIRT Hosts TechDay 134, Spotlighting Partner Profitability, Hardware Innovation & Emerging Market Dynamics

- Advertisement -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully hosted TechDay 134 at the Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East, bringing together system integrators, retailers, distributors, and technology leaders for an engaging evening of insights, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.

ASIRT Leadership Sets the Tone

The event commenced with an address by ASIRT President Mr. Bharat Chheda, who shared key updates on the association’s recent milestones and upcoming initiatives. He reiterated ASIRT’s commitment to strengthening the partner ecosystem through focused programs such as TechDays, Consortiums, and business‑enablement initiatives.

Technology Sessions: Market Insights & Partner Opportunities

The first session featured Mr. Varun Bohra, who presented an overview of HP Workstations along with current market trends in RAM and storage pricing. He detailed how recent fluctuations may impact partner profitability and offered strategies for navigating these changes.

This was followed by Mr. Amit Goswami, who showcased the HP Services portfolio, emphasizing how partners can diversify and scale their hardware-driven business models through value-added services.

Mr. Manish Dave, Co-Founder of Apurva Computers Technologies Pvt. Ltd

In the next session, Mr. Manish Dave, Co-Founder of Apurva Computers Technologies Pvt. Ltd., widely recognized for the SmartStation brand, introduced their range of Mini PCs, Thin Clients, Zero Clients, fan-less Industrial PCs, and OPS solutions. He highlighted real-world use cases across enterprise and commercial segments.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, Founder of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd

Subsequently, Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, Founder of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., presented the evolution of BD Soft as a brand and its positioning as a value-added distributor for IT security products. He discussed the company’s focus on solution-centric offerings and partner profitability.

Panel Discussion:

The highlight of the evening was a power-packed panel discussion on: “RAM & SSD Price Hikes: Threat, Opportunity, or Market Reset for Partners?”

The panel comprised:

Mr. Bhavyan Kothari – Infinity Systems

Mr. Manish Kapasi – Avion

Mr. Manish Dave – SmartStation

Mr. Parth Pandya – RAC IT

Mr. Shenik Jain – Trend Vision

Moderated by Mr. Kshitij Kotak, the discussion explored multiple perspectives on AI-driven workloads, managing price volatility, adopting advance‑payment models, shifting market dynamics, and emerging opportunities such as IT rentals. The session was highly engaging and offered practical, actionable insights for system integrators.

Strong Networking & Community Engagement

The event concluded with a networking dinner, enabling members to deepen business relationships, exchange ideas, and collaborate on new opportunities—continuing ASIRT’s vision of fostering a united and empowered IT channel community.

