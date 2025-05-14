ASIRT Hosts TechDay #127 – Spotlight on Data Privacy, Business Collaboration, and Strategic Growth

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) proudly hosted its 127th TechDay on Thursday, 17 April 2025, at Hotel Parle International, Mumbai. The evening was a resounding success, bringing together ASIRT members for a power-packed session focusing on business innovation, data privacy compliance, and collaborative growth strategies.

Here are some of the key highlights from the evening:

Opening Address by ASIRT President, Bharat Chheda

Bharat Chheda opened the evening with an update on ASIRT’s ongoing activities, new initiatives, and upcoming opportunities for members. His address set a positive tone, reinforcing ASIRT’s mission to drive collaboration, professional development, and business success for the technology community.

Member Sponsor Presentation: Data Skill Systems on Synology Storage Solutions

Data Skill Systems, distributors for Synology, presented strategies on how system integrators can successfully position Synology’s cutting-edge storage solutions. The session emphasized market trends, key selling points, and practical ways to create new revenue streams through innovative storage offerings.

Consortiums Driving Business Success

An interactive discussion followed, celebrating the consortium’s growing impact within ASIRT. Members shared real-life examples of how cross-consortium meetings and collaborations have significantly improved business opportunities and relationship building. The feedback underscored the strength of ASIRT’s community-driven approach to collective growth, inspiring all present to continue their collaborative efforts.

Evolve Speaker Session: DPDPA Decoded by Ritesh Bhatia

The Evolve session featured Ritesh Bhatia, a renowned Cybercrime Investigator, Data Privacy Consultant, and 4X TEDx Speaker, who delivered an insightful keynote on Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) compliance for integrators.

Key topics covered included:

Data Discovery and Mapping

Data Minimization

Privacy Enhancement Technologies

Consent Management

Cookie Management

Ritesh’s expert insights were not just informative but also practical. They helped demystify DPDPA requirements and offered actionable guidance to system integrators to align their businesses with emerging data protection norms. This left the audience feeling informed and prepared for the changes ahead.

Networking and Dinner

The evening concluded with a vibrant networking session over dinner, where members connected, shared ideas, and explored new partnerships, reinforcing ASIRT’s collaboration and community spirit culture.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASIRT

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 106