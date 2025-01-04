ASIRT Hosts Successful TechDay #124 – Bridging Gaps Between Distributors and System Integrators

- Advertisement -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully concluded its 124th TechDay on Friday, 20th December 2024, at Hotel Parle International, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai. This marked another significant milestone in our journey of fostering collaboration within the IT ecosystem, a success we all share and can be proud of.

With a packed agenda and enthusiastic participation, the event delivered valuable insights and industry updates and provided collaborative opportunities for members of the IT ecosystem, ensuring everyone was well-informed.

The evening began promptly at 4 PM with ASIRT President Bharat Chheda, who set the tone for the event by showcasing the association’s initiatives. From the flagship Synergy Biz Conclave and TechDay to the eight active Consortiums fostering collaboration and the camaraderie of the ASIRT Premier Cricket League (APCL) Season 6, Bharat highlighted ASIRT’s ongoing efforts to create a thriving community for its members.

Event Highlights

Platinum Sponsor: TP-Link Wireless Networking : Representatives Mohit Maheshpuria, Rahul Kushte, and Sanjay Shinde showcased TP-Link’s range of cutting-edge solutions, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to innovation in wireless networking. Their dedication and innovation inspire us all and excite us about the future of the IT industry.

: Representatives Mohit Maheshpuria, Rahul Kushte, and Sanjay Shinde showcased TP-Link’s range of cutting-edge solutions, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to innovation in wireless networking. Their dedication and innovation inspire us all and excite us about the future of the IT industry. Silver Sponsor: RP Tech with OpenText Cybersecurity Solutions : Rinkesh Arora, Software BU Head at RP Tech, introduced their partnership with OpenText, presenting Carbonite and Webroot cybersecurity solutions. Ram Tripathi from OpenText highlighted robust tools to enhance businesses’ cybersecurity.

: Rinkesh Arora, Software BU Head at RP Tech, introduced their partnership with OpenText, presenting Carbonite and Webroot cybersecurity solutions. Ram Tripathi from OpenText highlighted robust tools to enhance businesses’ cybersecurity. Platinum Sponsor: NPAV Cybersecurity: Sumeet Kela from NPAV delivered a compelling presentation focusing on NPAV’s Make-in-India solutions and world-class certifications, reinforcing their position as a leader in the cybersecurity space.

Panel Discussion: Maximizing Sales and Profit through Synergies between Distributors and System Integrators

The lively panel discussion brought together a diverse mix of ASIRT members, including System Integrators (SIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Distributors. Panelists explored actionable strategies for fostering synergies that drive sales and profitability. Key takeaways included:

Building stronger communication channels between distributors and SIs for seamless coordination.

Leveraging shared resources and expertise to achieve mutual growth.

Prioritizing transparency in operations to establish long-term trust and partnerships.

Adopting innovative sales strategies tailored to local market needs.

Networking and Dinner

The event concluded with a networking dinner, allowing attendees to exchange ideas, build relationships, and discuss future collaborations in a relaxed setting.

Continuing ASIRT’s Legacy

TechDay #124 once again reinforced ASIRT’s commitment to empowering system integrators and retailers in technology. With each event, ASIRT continues to elevate its mission of driving innovation and fostering a robust IT ecosystem.

