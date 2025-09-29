Monday, September 29, 2025
ASIRT Hosts Annual General Meeting and First-Ever Contested Elections, Followed by TechDay #130

By NCN News Network
0
102
The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Hotel Parle International, Mumbai, followed by its flagship TechDay #130. The day was marked by transparency in governance, a historic first-ever contested election, and knowledge sharing for its members.

Annual General Meeting Proceedings

The AGM began at 4 PM with members in attendance. Proceedings included:

  • Reading and passing of the minutes of the previous AGM
  • Presentation of financials by the Treasurer, which were reviewed and approved by members
  • A collective review of the year’s activities, initiatives, and achievements by the ASIRT Board

The AGM reaffirmed ASIRT’s culture of accountability, community engagement, and collaborative growth.

First-Ever Contested Elections via Secure E-Ballot

Earlier in the day, ASIRT members participated in the association’s first-ever contested election, conducted through a secure e-ballot system allowing every qualified member to cast their votes digitally.

Four candidates contested for three available Board positions:

  • Gaurang Bhatt – Gaj Data Solutions LLP
  • Hiren Kuvadia – Data Skill Systems
  • Kartik Kaji – Ktronics
  • Rohan Shah – Jet Refill World

At the AGM, Returning Officer Manish Harshad Kamdar announced the results. Hiren Kuvadia, Kartik Kaji, and Rohan Shah were declared elected, with Gaurang Bhatt narrowly missing out. The election set a new benchmark for democratic participation and transparency within ASIRT.

TechDay #130: Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

Immediately following the AGM, ASIRT hosted TechDay #130, featuring the Alcatel Lucent Enterprise. The session focused on showcasing new solutions, business opportunities, and strategies to help system integrators strengthen their service offerings and explore growth in the evolving IT landscape.

Their presentation with practical insights and innovative tools, perfectly complementing the governance focus of the AGM earlier in the day.

Networking Dinner

As with every TechDay, the evening ended with ASIRT’s signature networking dinner, giving members a relaxed environment to strengthen connections, exchange ideas, and celebrate the milestone day.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASIRT

