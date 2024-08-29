ASIRT Hosts 120th Tech Day, Showcasing AI Innovations and Industry Collaboration

- Advertisement -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully concluded its 120th Tech Day on August 23, 2024, at the Hotel Grand Peninsula in Andheri East, Mumbai. This highly anticipated monthly event served as a valuable platform for knowledge sharing, industry updates, and insightful discussions on the evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Over 100 Engaged Attendees

The 120th Tech Day drew a vibrant audience of over 100 attendees, fostering a dynamic environment for ASIRT members to connect with industry peers, exchange knowledge, and build lasting connections. This event provided a unique opportunity to explore AI technology’s latest advancements and real-world applications, empowering ASIRT members to leverage its potential for business growth and efficiency.

Diamond Sponsor HP+Infobahn Take Center Stage

The event featured captivating presentations delivered by Diamond Sponsor HP, supported by Infobahn, a leading figure in the AI domain. HP showcased its cutting-edge AI-powered devices and services, offering a glimpse into the future of technology and its seamless integration into daily life. Infobahn, a valued ASIRT Patron, delved into their ongoing projects with ASIRT members, highlighting the power of strategic partnerships.

Key Highlights: Deep Dives into AI and Networking Opportunities

Tech Day #120 offered a range of engaging elements that left a lasting impression on attendees. Here are some key highlights:

HP Unveils Latest AI Devices: HP presented its comprehensive portfolio of the latest AI-powered devices, sparking discussions on their practical applications and potential benefits for businesses and individuals alike. This presentation inspired attendees to think about the future of technology and its seamless integration into daily life.

Infobahn and ASIRT Collaboration: Infobahn's informative presentation shed light on their successful collaborations with ASIRT members. This session emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships within the industry to accelerate AI development and implementation.

Leadership Discussions on the Future of AI: Leading industry experts engaged in thought-provoking discussions on AI's future trajectory. Attendees gained valuable insights into emerging trends, potential challenges, and emerging opportunities surrounding AI's ever-expanding role in society.

A Resounding Success for ASIRT and the Tech Community

The 120th Tech Day was a resounding success for ASIRT and the broader technology community. The event was a knowledge-sharing platform that fostered collaboration and innovation within the AI domain. ASIRT remains committed to empowering its members by providing access to cutting-edge knowledge and fostering industry connections.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASIRT

