ASIRT Cricket Premier League 7 Powered by Enjay IT Solutions Ltd. – Returns on 14 February 2026

The ASIRT Cricket Premier League (ACPL), powered by Enjay IT Solutions Ltd., is all set to make a grand return with its 7th edition on Saturday, 14th February 2026, at Tiger Play Turf, Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai, kicking off at 9:00 AM.

One of the most eagerly awaited events on the ASIRT calendar, ACPL 7 brings together CEOs and business leaders from the ASIRT community, trading their boardrooms for the cricket turf. The annual tournament is celebrated for its spirited mix of competition, camaraderie, fitness, and sportsmanship—truly showcasing the vibrant culture of the ASIRT fraternity.

Participating Teams & Owners – ACPL 7: Eight dynamic teams will compete for the coveted ACPL title:

Icons Infocom Pvt. Ltd. – Pankaj Goenka

– Pankaj Goenka ITCG Technologies LLP – Pratik Shah

– Pratik Shah Digicom Sec – Jayesh Shah

– Jayesh Shah AXISY – Alpesh Patel

– Alpesh Patel Mumbai Data Recovery – Akshay Chaubey

– Akshay Chaubey Miracle Tech Distributors Pvt. Ltd. – Rajesh Goel

– Rajesh Goel Bluecom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. – Biren Yadav

– Biren Yadav Infobahn Technical Solutions (I) Pvt. Ltd. – Amar Shetty

Tournament Sponsors: ACPL 7 is supported by ASIRT’s esteemed internal sponsors, whose contributions boost the excitement and competitive spirit:

Best Batsman & Best Bowler Awards: Data Skill Systems

Data Skill Systems Logo on T-shirt Sleeve Sponsor: Vidhi Data Recovery

Vidhi Data Recovery 4’s Partner: Pragati Enterprise

Pragati Enterprise Power Over Partner: Sound Solutions

Sound Solutions 6’s Partner: Absolute Cloud

Families, colleagues, and players’ supporters will join in to cheer from the sidelines, creating an energetic, festive, and community-driven atmosphere throughout the day.

With enthusiastic participation and a tradition of spirited competition, ACPL 7 promises to be yet another memorable highlight in ASIRT’s sporting and networking legacy.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 14 February 2026

Saturday, 14 February 2026 Time: 9:00 AM onwards

9:00 AM onwards Venue: Tiger Play Turf, Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASIRT

