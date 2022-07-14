ASIRT conducted its TECHDAY on 23rd June 2022 in Mumbai

- Advertisement -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) conducted its flagship Information Exchange Monthly Event – TECHDAY on 23rd June 2022 at Hotel Parle International, Vile Parle. This was its 101st TECHDAY.

Kaustubh Kulkarni, the host for the TECHDAY #101 welcomed all guests and invited Sanjay Ruparel – President, ASIRT to kick start the event. Sanjay anecdotally explained how a group of like-minded IT Entrepreneurs came together for the benefit of the community as a whole and founded ASIRT. The audience gave a huge round of applause to these pioneers and visionaries. Sanjay went on to explain the tagline and pillars of ASIRT, which are Partner, Progress and Evolve. Over the last 10 years, ASIRT has helped increase the presence, weightage and prosperity of 210 partners. The key takeaways from hispresentation were:

ASIRT is the only IT Association that conducts its marquee monthly TECHDAYS. It is the most well-attended monthly technology exchange and the feedback after every event has been overwhelmingly positive.

ASIRT has been focusing on the SYSTEM INTEGRATORS and this dedicated focus has brought in positive growth amongst all its members.

ASIRT has been able to grow as an association and show differentiation because of its unique CONSORTIUMS, that have been formed with a lot of analysis and foresight. Members within a consortium share their skills and alliances and together, members are able to address complex use-cases in front of their customers.

The Membership team was felicitated for the great work they were doing in onboarding new members. A few of the new members who joined ASIRT recently were introduced to everyone by Jayesh Sompura, part of the Membership Committee. Mayank Thakkar from Lym Technologies (CCTV), Hiten Sanghvi from Activolt Tech Solutions (Power and IT Solutions), Nilesh Tupe from Hard-disk Repairing Center (Data recovery Solutions), Pratik Shah from ITCG (Value Added Distributor for Cyber Security, Backup and Storage Solutions) and Keyur Doshi from Microcare Services (Genuine and Transparent Services in IT) were invited to the stage to quickly introduce themselves and their organizations to the community.

This was followed by sessions from both the sponsors of ASIRT TECHDAY #101.

The first to speak was Sumeet Kela – Founder & Technical Director of Net Protector Anti-Virus, Gold Sponsor for ASIRT TECHDAY. He spoke about the NPAV journey as a family-managed System Integrator to an International Cyber Security AV solutions company of repute. An important point that everyone noted was that NPAV was a growing company under the “Make In India” banner with a loog list of International Certification in the Cyber Protection space. he informed everyone about the opportunity to work with NPAV on GeM portal, since they were registered there and were doing great work to protect the Indian Government entities. A point to also note was their strong presence in Indian Education Institutes as well as some of the Mid-size Banks and Financial Companies. A few of the salient features that he shared about NPAV were:

1. Low processing needed to run; hence NPAV was useful even for those procuring refurbished PCs

2. Money-back Guarantee for Ransomware

3. 100% Data Protection Guarantee

He spoke about their flagship use-cases: Total Security, Z-Security for automatically backing up critical data to Cloud and Total Windows Server Protection for physical and virtual servers. Salient features like Endpoint Security for LAN & Cloud, Web Control, Web Firewall Gateways, Enterprise Backup, Password Vaulting, Secure RDP Management, Windows 10 Boosting and Document Locker were accepted well by the Government and Corporates alike. He also introduced their newest product called EduSafe Firewall for protecting Android-based Mobiles and Tablets that are used by minors. The session was very interactive with lots of quality questions being answered by Sumeet.

Sumeet had a key message for everyone: “NPAV is like the medicinal pill that the ASIRT Community (the IT Doctors) can prescribe to customers (patients) for maintaining good health of their infrastructure. Because of our focus on R&D to improve system performance along with ample protection, working with us as a partner is beneficial to ensure customer stickiness as well as in helping partners make better bottom-lines selling our products. When you combine that with our 200 R&D Engineers and 100+ Tech Support Staff, there is a superb message to convey to your customers.