ASIRT conducted its 111th TECHDAY

- Advertisement - -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) conducted its marquee 111th TECHDAY on 14th June 2023. TECHDAY is the flagship Information Exchange Monthly Event of ASIRT. This TECHDAY took place at Hotel Sai Palace, Andheri, Mumbai.

Sanjay Ruparel – President, ASIRT

Sanjay Ruparel – President, ASIRT, presented to the audience about the essence of ASIRT, the good work that the Association is doing for increasing collaboration amongst members and the update on Synergy Biz Conclave that was being planned.

Jayesh Sompura, Treasurer, ASIRT then introduced new members to everyone. These included: Anil Sawant – Royal Computers, Vipul Parekh – Virtual Splat Software Pvt. Ltd, Suresh Varma – Gigalink Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Ramesh Salunkhe – Parvati Computers, Vasanti Bhatt – Insta Solutions, Bhavesh Gandhi – Sun Solutions Inc, Ronak Kuvadia – Hitech Enterprises, Sameer Tejuja – Vunya Infotech Pvt Ltd and Pranav Doshi – Hertz India Inc.

The most awaited session, “Business Growth & Transformation” by well-known IT Industry mentor and motivator, Mr. Nandak Pandya, began with an inspiring introduction about him by ASIRT Member, Limesh Parekh. The Topic that Mr. Pandya spoke to the audience was on “Business Growth & Transformation in the Current Business Scenario 2023”. He had curated a very customized approach for ASIRT Members called the ASIRT APPROACH. The approach included:

Acknowledgement of vulnerabilities (9 aspects of business). Span of CEO Intervention. Initiation and early entry. Resource Optimization including people, space, time, technology, equipment, and finances. Trusting and encouraging trustworthiness amongst employees, customers, vendors, and oneself

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.