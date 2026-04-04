ASIRT Celebrates 14 Years of Excellence; Felicitates ACPL 7 Champions and Partners

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The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) marked a significant milestone—14 years of strengthening India’s technology partner ecosystem—with a grand evening of celebration, recognition, and camaraderie. The event also honored participants of the highly successful ASIRT Cricket Premier League (ACPL) – Season 7, reaffirming ASIRT’s commitment to community building beyond technology.

The evening commenced with a special felicitation ceremony recognizing team owners, captains, and sponsors whose contributions made ACPL 7 a resounding success. Enjay, the Title Sponsor of ACPL 7, was specially honored for its continued, unwavering support in elevating the tournament’s stature.

One of the proudest moments of the evening was welcoming the ACPL 7 champions, AXISY, and runners‑up, Mumbai Data Recovery, back on stage. Their achievements were met with enthusiastic applause as members relived the tournament’s thrilling highlights.

A key highlight of the celebration was the ceremonial cake cutting marking ASIRT’s 14th anniversary. The founders of ASIRT shared reflections on the association’s journey—from its inception with a clear vision to its evolution into a strong, credible, and respected platform for system integrators and technology retailers. Their insights reinforced ASIRT’s continued focus on collaboration, growth, and long‑term value creation for its members.

Adding a dose of entertainment to the evening, a noted stand-up captivated the audience with his sharp mimicry, engaging storytelling, and impeccable comic timing.

The celebrations concluded on a high note, with music and a lively DJ set, as members took to the dance floor, bringing the evening to a vibrant, energetic close.

The event stood as a testament to ASIRT’s 14‑year journey and its enduring role in strengthening relationships, enabling collaboration, and fostering growth within the technology partner ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASIRT

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