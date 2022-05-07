(ASIRT) celebrated its 10th ANNNIVERSARY and 100th TECHDAY

- Advertisement -

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary on April 28, 2022 at the Radisson Hotel in Andheri East. The occasion also saw a twin celebration of ASIRT hosting it’s 100th TECHDAY, its marquee monthly event where members join, interact and collaborate in exchanging technology and business knowledge.

Chetan Shah, Founder, Chief Mentor & Guide – ASIRT and MD & CEO of Xpress Computers

The momentous occasion was inaugurated by the ASIRT Founding Members through a lamp lighting ceremony. Chetan Shah, Founder, Chief Mentor & Guide – ASIRT and MD & CEO of Xpress Computers walked the audience through the growth of ASIRT from a small Association to a behemoth, with timelines from 2012 to 2022. He mentioned the Vision with which ASIRT was formed and how ASIRT has been leading the way as a well-respected and awarded Association, clearly following the vision and more.

Rohit Sharma – Solution Architecture Lead for India and SAARC, Micron Semiconductors

An event of this scale ensured that newer trends and technologies got a chance to be presented via sponsorships. Micron Technology Operations India was the first sponsor to present to everyone. Rohit Sharma – Solution Architecture Lead for India and SAARC, presented details about the Memory and Storage Dynamics in India and across the World. It gave all the members a valid perspective of the market. He also shared their portfolio of leading products with the audience. Rohit had wonderful words about the marquee event: “We had heard from many partners about ASIRT but the event actually opened our eyes to the good work they have been doing as a leading Association.”

Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd.

BD Software Distribution, a leading Cyber Security Value-added Distributor, was the other sponsor for the event in association with Safetica DLP. Presenting to the audience, Zakir Hussain Rangwala, Director – BD Soft spoke about the importance of protection against Data Leakage due to external agents as well as insiders. Adam Vecerek and Radek Hanzlik, who travelled from Safetica Headquarters in the Czech Republic, explained the detailed use-cases of DLP and how Safetica helped enterprises prevent Data Leakage and Loss. About the event, Zakir too had only positive words: “I have personally worked closely with many ASIRT Members and a lot of them have supported my endeavour to provide the very best Cyber Security solutions to their customers. BD Soft has always believed that ASIRT is the absolute best and right platform to propagate Cyber Security based solutions and services to their customer base. We trust ASIRT and the association members have never let us down and continue to amaze us with their collaborative mindset.”

Mr. Tushar Parekh, Chairman of ASIRT

Tushar Parekh, Chairman ASIRT thanked each of the ASIRT members for playing a role in shaping the Association’s growth. The applause from the members after the vote of thanks was proof that the passion for taking this Association to even greater heights was stronger than ever amongst everyone. The presentations were followed by Networking and Dinner. The flow of the event was planned in such a way that everyone got enough time and opportunities to network and interact. Needless to say, the event was a roaring success!

