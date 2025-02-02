Asia/Pacific* Healthcare Industry to Save $110B by 2027 Through Intelligent Automation – IDC

- Advertisement -

According to the recent IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Healthcare Industry 2025 Predictions – Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Implications, IDC predicts that by 2027, the Asia/Pacific Healthcare industry will save up to $110 billion by significantly optimizing clinical, operational, and administrative workflows through intelligent automation.

As healthcare organizations are moving beyond GenAI experimentation to implement comprehensive, enterprise-wide AI strategies, IDC’s Top Ten predictions help guide industry leaders in prioritizing key themes and use cases, enabling them to have more defined engagements with tech providers. Healthcare CIOs in Asia/Pacific are already exploring targeted GenAI use cases to understand the prerequisites to become GenAI-ready. Almost 40% of regional healthcare organizations have signaled their intent to increase their IT budget to accommodate GenAI investments, as revealed by IDC data. Here are some of the predictions aligning with this tech area:

Healthcare GenAI Surge: By 2026, Healthcare GenAI investments are expected to double in APeJ*, driven by rapid use case deployment, more curated clinical data, and increased organizational buy-in.

Healthcare GenAI Adoption: By 2028, 75% of Healthcare GenAI initiatives will fail to achieve expected benefits in APeJ due to barriers such as data trustworthiness, disconnected workflows, and end-user resistance.

Precision Surgery: by 2029, at least 40% of complex, high-volume surgeries at top APeJ hospitals will use AI-driven, real-time guidance, haptic feedback, and advanced analytics, reducing surgical complications by 60%.

Other than GenAI and Intelligent Clinical Automation, IDC’s predictions also cover other themes where significant impact will be experienced over the next five years. These include cybersecurity, equitable hybrid care, public health, the next ‘pandemic’ prevention, patient digital twins, and AI-driven precision surgery.

“New and emerging technologies are transforming digital healthcare in ways that were not possible just a few years ago,” says Ms. Louise Francis, head of public sector research, IDC Asia/Pacific, “but these opportunities must be counter-balanced against growing risks associated with many of those technologies to ensure patient safety and trust are not eroded.”

“We are witnessing an increased prioritization of AI and automation in the healthcare sector, particularly in workflow optimization and workforce efficiency, with a focus on value-based care management,” says Mr. Manoj Vallikkat, senior research manager, IDC Asia/Pacific Health Insights. “‘Clinical data is becoming a key driver of this value creation, leading to an ‘intelligence revolution’ in the Asia/Pacific healthcare sector. Organizations are prioritizing next-generation clinical documentation, cloud migration, and cyber-resilience to prepare for the transformation driven by AI and GenAI. In this accelerated pace of tech evolution, it is vital for healthcare leaders and key decision-makers to anticipate future tech adoption trends and align with specific use cases, to define success,” added Vallikkat.

