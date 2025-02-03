Ashton Bentley Display Mounts Certified for Use with Cisco Collaboration Devices

- Advertisement -

Ashton Bentley, acquired by Kramer and a leading innovator in integrated meeting room technology, announces that its range of display mounts has received verified certification for use with select Cisco Collaboration devices.

Ashton Bentley’s display mounts, designed for single and dual displays ranging from 43″ to 105″, are now fully compatible with Cisco’s Room Bar, Room Bar Pro, Room Kit Pro, and Room Kit EQ/Quadcam. This compatibility enables users to experience a streamlined and efficient setup for their collaboration needs, enhancing productivity and ease of use.

The integration of Ashton Bentley Display Mounts with its advanced meeting room technology and Collaboration Meeting Room Tables provides organizations with a complete and cohesive meeting room solution. From intuitive installation to superior functionality, Ashton Bentley’s offerings are designed to simplify and optimize meeting spaces for every business.

Mr. Roger McArdell Chief Technology Director Ashton Bentley

“Our collaboration with Cisco represents a pivotal step in advancing meeting room technology,” said Mr. Roger McArdell Chief Technology Director Ashton Bentley. “This certification underscores our dedication to creating solutions that seamlessly integrate with industry-leading technologies, ensuring the best possible user experience.”

Mr. Arnaud Caigniet, Head of Partnerships at Cisco Collaboration Devices

“Ashton Bentley is a new certified ecosystem partner for display mounts. Ashton Bentley’s room solution will offer Cisco’s Collaboration Device customers wider choice of installation in an elegant and clean design,” said Mr. Arnaud Caigniet, Head of Partnerships at Cisco Collaboration Devices.

This partnership with Cisco reinforces Ashton Bentley’s position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge solutions in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) space. Ashton Bentley remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering enhanced value to its customers worldwide.

