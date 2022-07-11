Ashis Guha appointed the Head for APAC Business and Global Alliances for Heal Software Inc

- Advertisement -

Ashis Guha, formerly the CEO of Olive Data Centre has been appointed the Head for APAC Business and Global Alliances for Heal Software Inc. He will be based in Australia.

Ashis brings nearly 28 years of rich technology industry leadership and executive management experience having held senior roles with Global technology vendors, Start-ups & SIs, such as Sun Microsystems, Brocade, NetApp, Sanovi, Wipro, HCL, RAH Infotech. Based in Australia, he served as the CEO of Olive Data Centre in his last assignment. He is a business transformation leader and helps and mentor’s technology start-ups and SMEs in India and APAC. Believing in giving back to the society, he offers his service as advisor to many new-age tech start-ups.

As the Business Head of APAC and Global Alliances, he will establish Heal Software as a leader in AIOps and Observability space, through his strong associations in the partner and alliance ecosystem.

Commenting on the appointment, George Thangadurai, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Heal Software Inc., stated: “As demand for our product capability grows globally, we are thrilled to broaden our footprint in APAC with the appointment of Ashis. From the business perspective, he brings to Heal Software both a diverse, practical experience with a variety of large & medium enterprises and emerging companies, and in-depth expertise in business growth and building alliances. He is highly respected in his field, and we look forward to his impactful contributions as part of our executive team, in meeting our corporate strategic goals.

