Aryan Kumar Makes a Remarkable Debut with Nafratein, ProDot Joins as Proud IT Partner

Aryan Kumar, President of Aryan Trade World Pvt. Ltd. (ATWPL), has made a powerful foray into the Indian film industry with his debut movie Nafratein, which has already garnered significant attention and praise. With a gripping storyline and impactful performances, the film marks a successful debut not just for Aryan Kumar as an actor but also for ATWPL’s extension into the world of entertainment.

Adding strength to this venture, ProDot, a renowned name in the imaging and IT sector, joined hands as the official IT partner for the film. The association is rooted in an already strong partnership between Aryan Trade World Pvt. Ltd. and ProDot, particularly through their manufacturing collaboration in Jammu and distribution ties across Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The entire ProDot family, led by Mr. Pramod Rajpal, CEO & Founder, Mrs. Rashmi Rajpal, Founder & Senior Director, and Ms. Aarushi Rajpal, Director, ProDot Group, showed enthusiastic support by attending the first-day, first-show screening of Nafratein in Delhi.

Mr. Pramod Rajpal echoed the sentiment, stating, “Our journey with Aryan Trade World started with the Jammu manufacturing unit and has now extended across regions and industries—including cinema. Nafratein is a fantastic start, and we believe this collaboration will continue to grow stronger. We look forward to more innovations and success stories together.”

Speaking about the experience, Ms. Aarushi Rajpal shared, “We, at ProDot, are extremely proud to be the IT partner for Nafratein. Watching Aryan perform such a powerful role on the big screen was a proud moment. It’s rare to see someone deliver such depth in a debut performance. This film is just the beginning. Our partnership with Aryan Trade World is set to expand across North India, and we foresee an exciting journey ahead.”

Aryan Trade World Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading providers of imaging consumables in the Indian aftermarket industry under the brand name Aryan. The company offers a comprehensive range of high-quality products, including toner powders, cartridges, and accessories at competitive prices.

With Nafratein marking a significant milestone in Aryan Kumar’s journey, and ProDot standing beside as a trusted partner, this collaboration exemplifies the perfect blend of business innovation and creative exploration—setting the stage for even greater accomplishments in the future.

