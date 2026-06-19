Arrow Powertech Accelerates Retail Expansion and Strengthens Channel Network Across India

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Arrow Powertech announced a landmark achievement in its growth journey, unveiling a bold expansion of its retail footprint and channel partner network across India. Under its flagship Arrow brand, the company is scaling with renewed energy to empower homes, SMEs, and offices with compact, efficient, and dependable power backup solutions. This milestone reflects Arrow’s unwavering commitment to making uninterrupted power a reality for millions of customers.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The Arrow portfolio now stands stronger than ever, offering: 600 VA to 2 kVA Line Interactive UPS range, Built-in battery Online UPS systems up to 10 kVA, Long backup and isolation UPS systems up to 200 kVA and Customized Lithium-Ion battery solutions

With this diverse range, Arrow Powertech is not just delivering products – it delivers confidence, convenience, and continuity. Every solution is designed to make reliable power accessible nationwide, backed by a retail strategy that emphasizes accessibility, convenience, and robust after-sales support.

Geographical Expansion

Arrow Powertech’s retail presence already spans Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, supported by service networks in 18+ states through direct and partner operations. The company is now preparing to enter Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Eastern India, and Karnataka. This ambitious expansion underscores Arrow’s vision of becoming a truly pan-India energy solutions provider, ensuring that no corner of the country is left behind.

Digital & E-Commerce Growth

Arrow Powertech has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing UPS brands online, with a strong presence on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart. Beyond retail, Arrow is also strengthening its B2B reach through platforms like Indiamart, Justdial, Trade India, L&T Sufiyan, and Pneucons. This dual strategy – digital-first and partner-driven – ensures Arrow remains accessible to every customer, whether online or offline.

Leadership Perspective

Mr. Dhavan Desai, Director & CEO of Arrow Powertech

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Dhavan Desai, Director & CEO of Arrow Powertech said, “Our vision is to make uninterrupted power accessible to every household, business, and institution across India. The Arrow brand is not just about technology – it is about trust, convenience, and strong partnerships. With our expanding retail footprint and channel ecosystem, we are building a future-ready foundation that will serve India’s diverse energy needs.”

Summary Statement

Arrow Powertech’s retail transformation is a story of scale, innovation, and partnership. With the Arrow brand driving retail expansion and channel partners powering local reach, the company is building a strong foundation for nationwide growth. Supported by product innovation and customer-first systems, Arrow Powertech is delivering on its promise: uninterrupted power, wherever India needs it.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Arrow

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