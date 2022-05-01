Around 60% of Employees in Asia/Pacific are Collaborating with Bots for Work

- Advertisement -

Results from the recent Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ) Future of Work Employee Perspectives Survey 2022 from IDC reveal that automation is becoming more embedded in day-to-day work, as around two-thirds of APeJ employees already collaborate with a bot for their work, and 60% are likely to automate their work using low code platforms. This highlights that automation is changing how employees approach work and there is a stronger need for organizations to accelerate their automation strategies and deployment plans.

Dr. Lily Phan, Research Director for Future of Work, IDC Asia/Pacific.

“The pandemic has altered the landscape of work models, impacting businesses of all shapes and sizes. With organizations thinking about the required changes, they must implement to fit in the new normal, expediting digitalization efforts, bringing more IT agility, and automation empowerment to the business users have emerged as vital business requirements,” says Dr. Lily Phan, Research Director for Future of Work, IDC Asia/Pacific.

It is critical for organizations to understand employees’ perceptions toward automation. This report takes a closer look at the likeliness to adapt automation from the lens of employees, while gauging the skill gaps, training requirements, and the role of automation in the rapidly changing digital environment.

While one of the greatest worries of automation has been around the employees’ perception of losing their jobs to automation, the IDC survey revealed that employees in APeJ see a positive impact of automation on their jobs – they feel the workforce will be reskilled or retrained to work with automated tools and employees can focus on higher-value tasks.

Furthermore, the IDC survey also revealed that APeJ employees recognize the need for relevant learning and reskilling efforts, which are pivotal to being future-ready together with having the digital skill requirements essential for their career growth. Over one-third of employees across the Asia Pacific prefer specialized technology providers as their digital skill trainers.

The IDC report, Work Automation and Digital Skills – Essential for the Future of Work (IDC #AP47760622) provides additional insights on Asia/Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ) employee perspectives around the need for automation, usage of low code platforms, digital skill requirements, and learning and development needs to be future-ready.

